The Global Knowledge 2020 Skills and Salary Report is now available
Nov 11, 2020, 08:06 ET
CARY, N.C., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on responses from over 9,500 IT professionals across 159 countries, the Global Knowledge IT Skills and Salary Report is the largest of its kind, used by tech professionals, industry-experts and governments to inform career, resource and policy decisions.
Highlights
- 78% of global IT decision-makers face critical skills gaps
- Skills gaps can cost upwards of $29,000 per employee
- New certifications can boost pay by $12,000
- 40% of tech professionals are pursuing new certifications in the next six months
- 90% of unsatisfied IT professionals are looking for a new job
- No. 1 reason tech professionals change jobs is the lack of opportunities for growth and development
Global Knowledge Chief Executive Todd Johnstone said, "This year's report shows that skills gaps continue to hit organizations hard.
"78% of IT decision-makers globally face critical skills gaps and struggle to find qualified employees, undermining security, efficiency and productivity. Many IT departments have untenable workloads, creating employee stress and difficulty meeting quality objectives.
"The lack of necessary skills can lead to upwards of 520 wasted work hours per employee annually, equivalent to $29,000.
"On the upside, qualified tech professionals are seeing healthy career opportunities. Professionals achieving new certifications with in-demand skills position themselves for pay boosts upwards of $12,000."
IT Pros Want Opportunities for Growth and Development
- 62% percent of professionals changed jobs because previous organizations did not invest in their development
- 40% are pursuing new certifications to gain immediate benefits
- 90% of unsatisfied professionals plan to change employers in the next year
Top-Paying Certification Areas
- Cloud computing
- Cybersecurity
Along with relevant experience, AWS, (ISC)2, ISACA and Google Cloud certifications attract the top salaries.
Top Technology Investment Areas for 2021
- Microsoft
- AWS
- Cisco
2021 Survey is Open Now
IT professionals are invited to participate in the survey through December 31, 2020. This year's survey includes questions around impacts of COVID-19.
