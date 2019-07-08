NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Bleached kraft pulp is a pulp produced from softwood and hardwood tree species by implementing the kraft pulping process, which is bleached later to produce BKP. This kraft pulp market analysis considers sales from products including bleached softwood kraft pulp and bleached hardwood kraft pulp. Our analysis also considers the sales of kraft pulp in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the bleached hardwood kraft pulp segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high demand for carton boards and printing and writing papers across the globe will play a significant role in the bleached hardwood kraft pulp segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global kraft pulp market report looks at factors such as increased adoption of hygiene products, awareness of using eco-friendly products, and booming e-commerce and packaging industry. However, volatility in raw material prices, adverse effect of increased digitization, and depletion in forest land may hamper the growth of the kraft pulp industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793681/?utm_source=PRN



Global Kraft Pulp Market: Overview



Increased adoption of hygiene products



Change in the buying pattern of consumers, the participation of women in the labor force, and rise in the working population have resulted in an increased demand for hygiene products such as tissue papers. This drives the need for bleached kraft pulp as it is extensively used in the manufacturing of hygiene products. The increase in sales of hygiene products will lead to the expansion of the global kraft pulp market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Advent of smart packaging



Smart packaging has antimicrobial and antioxidation properties and is also equipped with embedded sensors to enhance product and customer safety. This is done by displaying the quality information of the food item and extending its shelf life. With the growing popularity of smart packaging, the use of specialty papers such as bleached kraft pulp papers will also increase. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global kraft pulp market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global kraft pulp market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading kraft pulp manufacturers, that include Celulosa Arauco y Constitución SA, Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, Mondi Group, Suzano SA, and UPM-Kymmene Corp.



Also, the kraft pulp market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793681/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

