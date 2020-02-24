The Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market is expected to grow by USD 705.85 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Laboratory Information Management System Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global laboratory information management system market and it is poised to grow by USD 705.85 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on global laboratory information management system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866804/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for bio-banking.In addition, emergence of saas-based lims is anticipated to boost the growth of the global laboratory information management system market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global laboratory information management system market is segmented as below:



Deployment:

On-premise LIMS

Cloud-based LIMS



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global laboratory information management system market growth

This study identifies emergence of saas-based lims as the prime reasons driving the global laboratory information management system market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global laboratory information management system market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global laboratory information management system market , including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Autoscribe Informatics, Computing Solutions Inc., Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866804/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

