This laboratory mixer market analysis considers sales from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and other end-users. Our study also finds the sales of laboratory mixers in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for pharmaceutical drugs and drug delivery technologies will play a significant role in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global laboratory mixer market report looks at factors such as influence of social media and emergence of e-commerce, recent product launches, and increasing number of conferences and symposiums. However, crucial regulatory processes for installations, high cost of laboratory instruments, poor understanding of the use of mixer type and faulty installations may hamper the growth of the laboratory mixer industry over the forecast period.



Global Laboratory Mixer Market: Overview

Increasing number of conferences and symposiums

Globally, several stakeholders in the laboratory mixer market, such as manufacturers, researchers and scientists are making efforts to innovate, advance and improvise laboratory tools and instruments such as mixers. These initiatives have led to a rise in the number of conferences and symposiums laboratory devices used in various fields ranging from chemistry to biopharmaceuticals For instance, the Lab of the Future Congress, which was held on November 13-14, 2019 in Cambridge, UK, was aimed at increasing the awareness among people, universities, and research organizations about the availability of advanced sources for life science companies. This increasing number of conferences and symposiums will lead to the expansion of the global laboratory mixer market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Increasing customization and the development of advanced laboratory mixers

There are many types of laboratory mixers, each with a specific intended use. Customization and specifications of laboratory mixers are necessarily based on their use. Some samples require specific environmental conditions for mixing and giving the desired output. Hence, vendors in the market are introducing variously advanced and customized laboratory mixers. For instance, the Innova series of New Brunswick Scientific offers intuitive programming, which enables multiple parameter changes, such as temperature, speed, photosynthetic lights, and UV light decontamination. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global laboratory mixer market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laboratory mixer manufacturers, that include Avantor Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Corning Inc., Eppendorf AG, IKA-Werke GmbH & Co. KG, Joshua Greaves & Sons Ltd., Merck KGaA, REMI Group, Silverson Machines Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the laboratory mixer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



