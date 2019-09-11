The global language learning games market at a CAGR of almost 25% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Language Learning Games Market: About this market

This language learning games market analysis considers sales from both kids and adults in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the kids' segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as a rising e in the number of international schools will play a significant role in the kids' segment to maintain its their market position. Also, our global language learning games market report looks at factors such as rise in access to digital platforms, growth in adoption of 3D language learning games, and increased adoption of language training courses through games in schools and colleges. However, decline in preference for physical language learning games, security concerns for internet-based products, and lack of product awareness and low penetration in developing countries may hamper the growth of the language learning games industry over the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813500/?utm_source=PRN

Global Language Learning Games Market: Overview

Growth in adoption of 3D language learning games

The increase in the competition and customer demand for innovative products have led the vendors to focus on R&D activities to improve their product offerings. The growing market needs of products that are interactive and have advanced features such as 3D interface is helping the vendors to expand their product lines. The increase in purchasing power and disposable income is driving the customers to adopt advanced 3D enabled language learning games. These have enhanced control over normal games, has a realistic interface with high-quality graphics, and a high level of user engagement with users. Several vendors are offering language learning games with an interactive 3D environment filled with many selectable, collectible objects. This will lead to the expansion of the global language learning games market at a CAGR of almost 25% during the forecast period.

Introduction of multilingual language learning games

The increase in the number of innovative and upgraded products launched in the market has helped vendors to build brand appeal and loyalty among consumers. Multilingual language learning games help the customers to save money and time, eliminates the hassle of using different applications for different languages making it easy to learn. For instance, Duolingo offers language learning applications for Android, iOS, and Windows. These applications feature language training in a wide range of languages such as Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Italian, and English. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global language learning games market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. , and iIn line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading language learning games manufacturers, that include Duolingo Inc., Early Lingo Hasbro Inc., KLOO, Mark Media Corp., MindSnacks Inc., NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd., Rosetta Stone Ltd., Three Flip Studios, Top Line Solutions Pte. Ltd.

Also, the language learning games market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813500/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

