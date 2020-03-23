The Global Laptop Market is expected to grow by USD 7.52 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Laptop Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global laptop market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 7.52 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. Our reports on global laptop market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for 2-in-1 laptops . In addition, increasing adoption of gaming laptops is anticipated to boost the growth of the global laptop market 2020-2024 as well.



Market Segmentation

The global laptop market 2020-2024 is segmented as below:

Type:

• Traditional Laptop



• 2-in-1 Laptop



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global laptop market 2020-2024 growth

This study identifies increasing adoption of gaming laptops as the prime reasons driving the global laptop market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global laptop market 2020-2024

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global laptop market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



