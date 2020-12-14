The Global Laser-Assisted In-Situ Keratomileusis (LASIK) Surgery Market is expected to grow by $ 375.04 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Laser-Assisted In-Situ Keratomileusis (LASIK) Surgery Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the laser-assisted in-situ keratomileusis (LASIK) surgery market and it is poised to grow by $ 375.04 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our report on laser-assisted in-situ keratomileusis (LASIK) surgery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing awareness about LASIK surgery, technological advances and increasing prevalence of refractive disorders. In addition, increasing awareness about LASIK surgery is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The laser-assisted in-situ keratomileusis (LASIK) surgery market analysis includes technology segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The laser-assisted in-situ keratomileusis (LASIK) surgery market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Wavefront-guided

• Wavefront-optimized

• Topography-guided



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ophthalmic clinics

• ASCs



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing medical tourism for lasik surgery as one of the prime reasons driving the laser-assisted in-situ keratomileusis (LASIK) surgery market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in physician-owned eye surgery clinics and rising geriatric population will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our laser-assisted in-situ keratomileusis (LASIK) surgery market covers the following areas:

• Laser-assisted in-situ keratomileusis (LASIK) surgery market sizing

• Laser-assisted in-situ keratomileusis (LASIK) surgery market forecast

• Laser-assisted in-situ keratomileusis (LASIK) surgery market industry analysis



