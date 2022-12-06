The Global Lateral Flow Assay Components Market is expected to grow by $97.76 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Lateral Flow Assay Components Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the lateral flow assay components market and it is poised to grow by $97.76 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period. Our report on the lateral flow assay components market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06369426/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising efforts in research and development, technological advancement, and the growing usage of home-based lateral flow assay devices.



The lateral flow assay components market is segmented as below:

By Technique Outlook

â€¢ Sandwich assays

â€¢ Competitive assays

â€¢ Multiplex detection assays



By End-user

â€¢ Medical device manufacturing companies

â€¢ Medical device contract manufacturing companies



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ Asia

â€¢ Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing demand for point-of-care (POC) testing as one of the prime reasons driving the lateral flow assay components market growth during the next few years. Also, evolving application of lateral flow assays and increasing public and private investment to develop lateral flow assays will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the lateral flow assay components market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Lateral flow assay components market sizing

â€¢ Lateral flow assay components market forecast

â€¢ Lateral flow assay components market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lateral flow assay components market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Ahlstrom Munksjo, AXIVA SICHEM Pvt. Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., DxDiscovery Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Geno Technology Inc., Hologic Inc., Merck KGaA, Nupore Filtration System, PerkinElmer Inc., Porex Corp., QIAGEN NV, Quidel Corp., Sartorius AG, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Cytodiagnostics Inc. Also, the lateral flow assay components market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06369426/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker