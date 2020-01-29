The Global Laundry Care Market is expected to grow by USD 26.42 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Laundry Care Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global laundry care market and it is poised to grow by USD 26.42 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on laundry care market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation and portfolio extension. In addition, emergence of eco-friendly and sustainable products in laundry care is anticipated to boost the growth of the laundry care market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global laundry care market is segmented as below:

Product

• Laundry detergent

• Fabric softener

• and Others



Distribution channel

• Offline distribution channel

• and Online distribution channel



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for laundry care market growth

This study identifies emergence of eco-friendly and sustainable products in laundry care as the prime reasons driving the laundry care market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in laundry care market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the laundry care market, including some of the vendors such as Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter & Gamble Co. and Unilever NV.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



