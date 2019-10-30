The Global Leaders In Cryptocurrency Mining, Bit5ive, Introduce The POD5 And Power Skid 2.5 To The Bitcoin Marketplace

"The 1-megawatt POD5 idea was born as a turnkey mining solution offering greater density with a smaller footprint and lower cost factor," states Bit5ive CEO and Founder, Robert Collazo. "We have designed an effective crypto mining solution requiring minimal setup and seamless installation," adds Collazo.

The 40-foot ISO modular container is retrofitted to accommodate specialized crypto mining hardware and offers a proprietary cooling method within the container as well as an evaporative cooler, which can control the humidity and lower the fresh air temperature by minus -20 to minus -30 Fahrenheit. The layout, engineering, and fabrication of the container is critical to providing the most efficient environment for crypto mining hardware. This modular data center utilizes a smart pressurized fresh air flow to keep the crypto mining hardware operating at its peak performance and is capable of operating in temperatures from -20F to 100F.

In the wake of POD5's launch, Bit5ive Chief Technical Officer Antonio Oliveira is also deploying the Power Skid. "The Power Skid is a 20-foot solution designed for integration with the POD5 data centers," states Oliveira. "With a capacity of 2,500 kVa, the Power Skid energizes two one-megawatt containers operating on a Y415V, lowering the infrastructure cost and time, while maximizing efficiency."

The Power Skid is a cost effective, practical add-on for the highly regarded POD5 system. Together, the POD5 and Power Skid eliminate the need for electrical contractors or engineers and allows consumers to efficiently operate mining hardware while simultaneously energizing two one-megawatt containers. Additionally, both products were engineered to be easily transferrable and adaptable in a variety of environments and locations throughout the globe, which in turn enhances the overall value of the complete package.

Bit5ive is a leader in crypto currency mining data centers with several projects currently developing in the United States. Bit5ive's success lies in its commitment to its clients, hailing from a variety of industries and professions. Bit5ive's corporate headquarters is based in Miami, Florida, serving as a management hub for its data centers, sales and customer service. For more information on POD5, the Power Skid and other Bit5ive products, please visit www.Bit5ive.com or email us at info@Bit5ive.com .

