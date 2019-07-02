NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global LED Curtain Lights Market: About this market



LED curtain lights refer to a set of LED lights, which are used for decorative lighting. Our LED curtain lights market analysis considers sales of products through online and offline distribution channels. Our analysis also considers the sales of LED curtain lights in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the offline distribution channel segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of trained personnel that can provide accurate information on various lighting products in the offer will play a significant role in the offline distribution channel segment to maintain its market position. , our global LED curtain lights market report looks at factors such as the development of smart controls in light management systems, increase in adoption of energy-efficient light sources, and growth in construction activities. However, the threat from counterfeit products, the value gap in decorative lightings, and a slowdown in industrial sector growth may hamper the growth of the LED curtain lights industry over the forecast period.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791374/?utm_source=PRN



Global LED Curtain Lights Market: Overview



Adoption of energy-efficient light sources



Consumers are looking for low power consuming lighting solutions to minimize their electricity bills. This is replacing traditional lighting technologies such as CFLs by LEDs as they offer a longer lifespan and higher efficiency. These advantages of LED lighting will lead to the expansion of the global LED curtain lights market at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.



Decline in cost of LED manufacturing



Vendors have been able to reduce the manufacturing cost of LED lights as the prices of various components of LED lights such as semiconductor chips is reducing. This is encouraging the adoption of LEDs, which also minimizes the overall energy consumption and environmental impact. The low average selling price of LEDs is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global LED curtain lights market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global LED curtain lights market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading LED curtain lights manufacturers, that include General Electric Co., Havells India Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Corp., and Signify NV.



Also, the LED curtain lights market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791374/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

