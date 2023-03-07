The Global LEO Satellite Market is forecast to grow by $7,131.09 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.92% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Leo Satellite Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the Leo satellite market and is forecast to grow by $7,131.09 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.92% during the forecast period. Our report on the Leo satellite market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for earth observation-related applications, low-cost solution deployment through micro and nanosatellites, and rapid development and deployment of Leo satellites.

The leo satellite market is segmented as below:

By Type

Small satellite

Medium satellite

Large satellite

Cube satellite

By End-user

Commercial use

Government and military use

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

and South America

This study identifies the growing satellite-based telemetry applications as one of the prime reasons driving the Leo satellite market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing R&D spending on aerospace and defense and the provision of low-cost satellite-based internet services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the Leo satellite market covers the following areas:

Leo satellite market sizing

Leo satellite market forecast

Leo satellite market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Leo satellite market vendors that include Airbus SE, Blue Origin Enterprises LP, GomSpace AS, Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kepler Communications Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., OHB SE, OneWeb Holdings Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Sierra Nevada Corp., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Telesat Corp., Thales, The Boeing Co., and BAE Systems Plc. Also, the Leo satellite market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

