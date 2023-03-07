The Global Li fi Market is forecast to grow by $7325.58 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 64.84% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Li Fi Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the Li Fi market and is forecast to grow by $7325.58 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 64.84% during the forecast period. Our report on the Li Fi market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in end-user applications, availability of greater bandwidth, and IoT enabled by Li Fi.

The Li Fi market is segmented as below:

By Application

Indoor networking

LBS

IFCE

Underwater communication

Others

By End-user

Retail

Consumer electronics

Automotive and transportation

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the 5G-enabled Li Fi systems as one of the prime reasons driving the Li Fi market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of LEDs and an increase in end-user applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the Li Fi market covers the following areas:

Li Fi market sizing

Li Fi market forecast

Li Fi market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Li Fi market vendors that include Acuity Brands Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., Global LiFi Tech, Koninklijke Philips NV, KYOCERA corp., LIFX, LightBee SL, Lucibel SA, Luciom, LumEfficient Lighting Corp., LVX System, nextLiFi, Oledcomm, pureLiFi Ltd., Signify NV, Velmenni, VLNComm Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Zero1 Pte Ltd. Also, the Li Fi market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

