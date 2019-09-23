NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: About this market

This licensed sports merchandise market analysis considers sales from apparel and footwear, accessories and gifts, toys and games, and other products. Our analysis also considers the sales of licensed sports merchandise in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the apparel and footwear segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increased participation in sports and physical training activities will play a significant role in the apparel and footwear segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global licensed sports merchandise market report looks at factors such as design and material innovations leading to product premiumization, the high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions, and increased awareness about fitness activities. However, rising labor cost and fluctuating raw material prices, environmental impact of production of sports merchandise, and stringent government regulations for procurement of leather may hamper the growth of the licensed sports merchandise industry over the forecast period.



Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Overview

Increased awareness of fitness activities

The increasing number of fitness initiative programs and campaigns on social networking sites is creating awareness about the importance of fitness and health. This is encouraging consumers to remain fit and use social media fitness apps and socially integrated fitness trackers. The increase in participation in various sports and fitness activities is leading to the expansion of the global licensed sports merchandise market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The increasing popularity of athleisure

There is an increase in the demand for sports leisure shoes and sports leisure apparel and footwear in various developed and developing regions. Athleisure outfits are made from materials that provide odor reduction, offer moisture-wicking, and have stretchability properties. This is encouraging vendors to focus on innovations and improvements in design and quality of athletic outfits homes, which will make them more breathable, lightweight, and waterproof. The increasing popularity of athleisure is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global licensed sports merchandise market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. , and in In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading licensed sports merchandise manufacturers, that include adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co., DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc., Fanatics Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PRADA Spa, PUMA SE, and Under Armour Inc.

Also, the licensed sports merchandise market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



