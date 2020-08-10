The Global Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Traffic Signs and Signals Market is expected to grow by $ 356.63 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Light-Emitting Diode Traffic Signs and Signals Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market and it is poised to grow by $ 356.63 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased investments toward road infrastructure development and accelerated adoption of LED traffic lights. In addition, increased investments toward road infrastructure development is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market is segmented as below:

By Product

• LED traffic signals

• LED traffic signs



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing road traffic accidents as one of the prime reasons driving the light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market covers the following areas:

• Light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market sizing

• Light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market forecast

• Light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market industry analysis



