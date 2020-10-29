The Global Lightning Protection Systems Market is expected to grow by USD 132.67 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Lightning Protection Systems Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the lightning protection systems market and it is poised to grow by USD 132.67 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on lightning protection systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the strong demand from commercial end-users and adherence to multiple international standards for lightning protection systems. In addition, strong demand from commercial end-users is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The lightning protection systems market analysis includes technology segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The lightning protection systems market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Conventional

• Unconventional



By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing vulnerability to damages caused by lightning strikes as one of the prime reasons driving the lightning protection systems market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our lightning protection systems market covers the following areas:

• Lightning protection systems market sizing

• Lightning protection systems market forecast

• Lightning protection systems market industry analysis



