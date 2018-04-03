LONDON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Linear Motion Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Rising revenue from the replacement activities, high demand for linear motion systems in automotive industry and rapid industrialization in emerging countries are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, lack of effective product differentiation is one of the major factors hampering the market growth.







Linear motion systems consist of linear rail, rail tables, guides, and actuators, sliders, which help the manufacturing facility to continuously transfer products in a conveyor belt, or push it across for packaging. By application, Linear motion systems find significance across different applications in material handling such as palletizing, packaging, pick and place, sorting, and the transportation of goods. The deployment of linear motion systems in this application delivers agility and seamless processing, thereby reducing maintenance requirements.



By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to rise in industrialization in the emerging countries like China, India, Taiwan and South Korea. Further, the demand for linear motion systems is supported by the development in automation solutions and robotics in this region.



Some of the key players in the Linear Motion Systems market include Schneider Electric Motion, PBC Linear, Nippon Bearing, Lintech, HepcoMotion, Tectra Automation, Bishop-Wisecarver, THK, SKF, Thomson, Schneeberger, Rollon and Bosch Rexroth.



Applications Covered:

• Robotics

• Machine Tools

• Material Handling



Types Covered:

• Single-axis Linear

• Multi-axis Linear



Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa



