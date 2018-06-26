LONDON, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Sample Type (Blood, Urine) By Biomarker Type (CTC, ctDNA, Exosomes), By Technology (NGS, PCR), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2030



The global liquid biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 5.96 billion by 2030 exhibiting a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. Enhanced view of tumor provided by liquid biopsy technology is estimated to augment the market in coming years.



While tissue biopsies have been standard for cancer diagnosis for past several year, their highly invasive nature and frequently associated complications have been major concerns.Moreover, these biopsies lead to high expenditure being incurred by patients.



Liquid biopsies, on the other hand, offer a less invasive methodology along with high effectiveness. Thus, there are a number of key private organizations involved in rigorous R&D activities for liquid biopsy test development and it is only a matter of time before these procedures grow in prominence in diagnostic paraphernalia of oncologists and pathologists.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Technological developments such as electric field induced release and measurement (EFIRM)- Liquid Biopsy (eLB), which provides detection that can assist clinical treatment decisions for most common subtype of cancers are expected to drive the uptake of saliva based sampling over the forecast period

• Currently, clinical use of isolation and detection technology is limited to CTC quantitation but the number of CTCs is found to hold significant correlation with disease severity. This is, thus, estimated to augment the market over the coming years

• Rising awareness regarding advantages of multiple gene analysis along with the help of NGS is anticipated to support the growth of the market

• Organizations such as American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) are engaged in supporting implementation of liquid biopsy, which in turn is likely to spur the growth of the market

• Intensifying competition between biotech companies and increasing investments by government in healthcare institutes will lead to development of more sophisticated tests

• Companies engaged in R&D and commercialization of these products include Pathway Genomics; Natera Inc.; Epic Sciences; Illumina; Foundation Medicine; Roche; LabCorp; and Sequenom



