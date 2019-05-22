NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



The global liquid crystal polymer films & laminates market size is expected to reach USD 174.4 million by 2025 registering a CAGR of 7.2% Demand for lightweight and miniaturized components on account of rapidly growing transportation, electronics, and automotive industries in emerging regions is expected to be the factor driving the global LCP market. Rising consumer awareness regarding energy and resource savings owing to the global energy crisis and increasing pollution levels has also fostered several innovations in the LCP field.



This, in turn, has led to the introduction of 'smart windows' in residential and commercial buildings to control light, privacy, sound, and insulation.However, these materials have been able to serve only niche applications, owing to highly-specialized and expensive raw materials and production processes.



Laminates accounted for over 25% of the overall volume share in 2018 and are projected to expand further as a result of their increasing demand in high-frequency electronics and Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) with gauge of less than a millimeter.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Electrical & electronics has been the largest application segment and accounted for over 55% of the global volume share in 2018

• Films are mainly utilized in electronic applications requiring ion concentrations of less than 5 ppm. Their dielectric nature and favorable conductive properties have led to LCP substituting other polymer compounds

• Asia Pacific was the largest consumer market and accounted for nearly half of the global volume share in 2018

• The regional market is characterized by high production levels of electronics in Southeast Asian economies

• Automotive & medical devices collectively accounted for more than 15% of the China's LCP film demand in 2018

• Factors, such as easy availability of LCP, increased R&D in medical devices manufacturing, and production of premium cars are expected to drive these application segments further

• South Korea and Taiwan collectively accounted for one-third of the overall Asia Pacific market volume in 2018. These countries are manufacturing hubs for electronics and the product demand was valued at 500 tons in electronics application

• Major industry participants include Kuraray Co. Ltd.; PolyOne Corp.; Solvay, Inc.; Celanese Corp.; Toray International, Inc.; Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd.; Rogers Corp.

• Several other companies include Shanghai PRET Composites Co., Ltd.; Samsung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.; RTP Company, Inc.; and PolyPlastics Co. Ltd.



