NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Liquid Detergent Market size is expected to reach $39.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.02% CAGR during the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5785436/?utm_source=PRN



Liquid detergents are a complex mixture of surfactants used for effective cleaning action on dirt and grease. These detergents help in the washing process by reducing the surface tension of water. Liquid detergent, with extensive use of fragrance and conditioners, is attracting a number of consumers. The liquid detergent market is expected to witness robust growth in the near future along with a surge in urbanization and a significant increase in penetration of washing machines.



Based on the Nature, the market is segmented into Organic and Conventional. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Laundry and Dish Washing. Dishwashing liquid detergent is a detergent used to assist in dishwashing. These detergents are a highly-foaming mixture of surfactants which do not cause much irritation and is usually used for washing glasses, plates, cutlery, and cooking utensils in a sink or bowl. Soaps have prevailed across the market for centuries and there are several washing powders in the market which claim better cleaning power. However, they contain synthetic chemicals which can lead to the deterioration of fabric over time and eventually ruin clothes. In comparison, liquid detergents are found to be much gentler for washing clothes.



Based on Sales Channel, the market is segmented into Online Sales Channels, Supermarket & Hypermarket, Departmental & Convenience Stores and Independent Grocery Stores. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Procter and Gamble Company, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, UNILEVER PLC, S.C. JOHNSON AND SON, INC., RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC, COLGATE PALMOLIVE, Jyothy laboratories Limited, Godrej Group (Godrej Consumer Products Limited) and Alticor Inc. (Amway Corporation).



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Nature



• Organic



• Conventional



By Application



• Laundry



• Dish Washing



By Sales Channel



• Online Sales Channels



• Supermarket & Hypermarket



• Departmental & Convenience Stores



• Independent Grocery Stores



By End User



• Residential



• Commercial



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• THE PROCTER AND GAMBLE COMPANY



• Church and Dwight Co. Inc.



• Henkel AG & Company, KGaA



• UNILEVER PLC



• S.C. JOHNSON AND SON, INC.



• RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC



• COLGATE PALMOLIVE



• Jyothy laboratories Limited



• Godrej Group (Godrej Consumer Products Limited)



• Alticor Inc. (Amway Corporation)



Unique Offerings from KBV Research



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5785436/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

