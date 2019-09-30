The global liquid paperboard market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Liquid Paperboard Market: About this market

This liquid paperboard market analysis considers sales from dairy products, juice products, and other beverages applications. Our analysis also considers the sales of liquid paperboard in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the dairy products segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the introduction of flavored milk, soymilk, and other nut-based milk will play a significant role in the dairy products segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global liquid paperboard market report looks at factors such as the increase in demand for recyclable and sustainable packaging, rising focus on improving the shelf life of products, and increasing consumption of packaged and convenience foods. However, fluctuations in raw material prices, the adverse impact of using recycled paperboard on food safety, and stringent regulations on liquid paperboard manufacturing may hamper the growth of the liquid paperboard industry over the forecast period.





Global Liquid Paperboard Market: Overview



Rising focus on improving the shelf life of products



The demand for liquid paperboard is increasing with the rising need for food safety and the enhancement of shelf life of food products. Manufacturers are adding aseptic packaging capabilities in liquid paperboard for storing juices, milk, and other beverages. The shelf life of food products stored in aseptically packaged cartons is high in comparison to those packed in polyethylene terephthalate bottles. Aseptically packed paperboard cartons also retain the taste and texture of their liquid contents and ensure the shelf life of about 6-12 months without refrigeration. This is significantly helping in reducing food waste in the supply chain.?The growing use of liquid paperboard will lead to the expansion of the global liquid paperboard market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Growing preference for smaller packaging solutions



The demand for small packaging and single-serve packaging is increasing with the rising development of nuclear families and households. As consumers focus on convenience and reduce food waste, the demand for single-serve packaging has increased. These single-serve packs prevent food wastage and provide convenience. This demand is benefiting the manufacturers of liquid paperboard as they are innovating their single-serve, ready-to-drink products to cater to the growing demand for these products. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global liquid paperboard market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading liquid paperboard manufacturers, that include BillerudKorsnäs AB, Bulleh Shah Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Clearwater Paper Corp., Elopak AS, Evergreen Packaging LLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Graphic Packaging International LLC, PaperWorks Industries Inc., Stora Enso Oyj, and WestRock Co.



Also, the liquid paperboard market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



