Liquid Waste Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Residential, Commercial), By Industry, By Service (Collection, Transportation), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



The global liquid waste management market size is expected to reach USD 117.3 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% Increase in the number of water-borne diseases has resulted in a rise in toxicity and safety concerns across the globe, which has emerged as a key factor driving the market.



Liquid waste generated from industrial manufacturing activities contains chemical compounds and toxic materials, which are hazardous for the environment, leading to growing demand for liquid effluent management activities. Increasing manufacturing activities to meet the surging consumer demand have resulted in significant rise in wastewater production, which is expected to benefit the industry expansion.



The liquid waste management market is highly regulated by agencies such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH). Various laws including Environmental Protection Act, 1993 specify steps to be carried out by industry players including undertaking Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and preparing Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).



The market is characterized by presence of a few large players that lay focus on mergers and acquisition in order to reduce the competition. However, competitive rivalry in the market is expected to be low owing to increasing technological challenges and stringent waste processing regulations, which discourages the new entrants.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Residential sector accounted for 42.7% market share in terms of revenue in 2018 on account of augmented water usage in residential applications leading to increasing amount of per capita wastewater generation, thereby fueling the segment growth

• In terms of revenue, the commercial sector is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2025 owing to increasing wastewater generation from the hospitality industry, coupled with high demand for water in the medical sector

• Pharmaceutical industry is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% in terms of revenue over the forecast period on account of increasing pharmaceutical production driven by population growth across the globe

• U.S. accounted for 22.2% market share in terms of revenue in 2018 owing to presence of established industrial and commercial activities leading to a large volume of wastewater generation, along with stringent regulations imposed by EPA in the country

• Major players operating in the liquid waste management market are integrated across all the stages of the process, including collection, transportation, and disposal of liquid waste, which aids in cost saving and increased profits.



