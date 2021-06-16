The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size is Estimated to Exceed $94 Billion by 2025

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the global lithium-Ion battery market is likely to be driven by the excellent features of li-ion batteries, increasing adoption of consumer electronics, and growing R&D initiatives by different organizations & battery manufacturers. Moreover, an increase in demand for plug-in vehicles, rising need for automation and battery-operated material-handling equipment in industries, propelling demand for smart devices and other industrial goods, and high requirement of lithium-ion batteries for industrial applications are other key driving factors. A report from MarketsAndMarkets said that the global lithium-ion battery market size is estimated to grow from USD 44.2 billion in 2020 to USD 94.4 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4%. It added that market for lithium nickel manganese cobalt is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period." The report said: "The energy density of NMC batteries is its primary strength. It achieves this energy density with excellent stability due to the use of an optimum ratio of nickel manganese and cobalt. It also has a good charge and discharge cycle. These features enable its application in industries such as automotive." Active stocks in the markets this week include Millennial Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: MLNLF) (TSX-V: ML), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL), Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM), Albemarlle Corporation (NYSE: ALB).

MarketsAndMarkets continues with: "NMC is used in batteries of laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, power tools, and electrical storage systems. It is lightweight and can better serve slimmer and lighter tablets and smartphones. This property will lead to the gradual replacement of LCO and NCA cathode materials in batteries of notebooks, mobile phones, and tablets. NMC is also used in HEV, EV, and PHEV as it offers higher safety, along with other desired properties. These advantageous properties of NMC are expected to increase its market share in the next five years and ideally positioned it to be the best material available in this industry."

Millennial Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: MLNLF) (TSX-V: ML) BREAKING NEWS: Millennial Lithium Corp. Announces Additional License Acquisitions at its Pastos Grandes Project, Argentina to Increase Holdings to 14,091 Hectares - Millennial Lithium Corp. ("Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been successful in a recent Mining Court lottery hearing and was awarded priority rights over the areas covered by PPG 01 (formerly La Union), and PPG 03 (formerly Aguamarga 19) mining licenses ("minas"). The company has exercised those rights and the title transfer is in process. The two new minas are 968.7 hectares (ha) and 394.8 hectares respectively and increase the Company's landholdings at the Pastos Grandes Salar to approximately 14,091 hectares. The PPG 01 license is just north of the Pastos Grandes Salar and is of strategic importance to the Company for project infrastructure and as a potential supplemental source of fresh water.

Farhad Abasov, President and CEO, commented "We are very pleased to have the opportunity to expand our land position at the Pastos Grandes Salar which now totals just over 14,000 hectares. The acquisition of these licenses, particularly PPG 01, allows Millennial to continue to develop and plan our Project infrastructure and it also provides the Project with the potential to expand significantly the sources of fresh water for our processing facility. Millennial is fully engaged at Pastos Grandes with pilot plant operations continuing and discussions progressing with a number of off-takers and strategic investors."

The PPG 01 mina is strategically located, contiguous with Company's Papadopolus LXXIV mina to the west and the Company's Taba PG mina to the south. While subsequent optimization of the evaporation pond design and infrastructure system as detailed in the Company's Feasibility Study (see news release dated July 29, 2019) has moved the locations of ponds positioned over part of the PPG 01 license area, nonetheless to retain multiple development options, in 2019 the Company applied for an easement for the area. The awarding of these rights to Millennial negates the need for an easement, with potential delays, and development could proceed as necessary upon acquiring project financing and the decision to commence detailed engineering and construction. Topographically PPG 01 is relatively flat and underlain by alluvial fan material consisting primarily of sand and gravel. Geophysical studies and water-well drilling of this same fan on the adjacent Papadopolus LXXIV mina encountered significant fresh water indicating there is strong potential to encounter in PPG 01 similar water quantities and of similar quality.

The PPG 03 license is located southwest of the Pastos Grandes Salar and just north of the Pozuelos Salar. Reconnaissance investigations will begin to determine if the strategically located license warrants additional exploration. CONTINUED…. Read this and more news for Millennial Lithium at: https://www.millenniallithium.com/news/

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC) recently provided an update on the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project ("Caucharí-Olaroz") in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd ("Ganfeng Lithium") (together, the "Caucharí-Olaroz Partners") in Jujuy province, Argentina.

The Caucharí-Olaroz Partners have approved the commencement of development planning for a second stage ("Stage 2") expansion of at least an additional 20,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") production capacity from Caucharí-Olaroz. "Caucharí-Olaroz is on track to become the largest new lithium brine operation in over 20 years," commented George Ireland, Chairman of Lithium Americas, "With construction for Stage 1 expected to be complete within the next year, together with Ganfeng Lithium, we are beginning to plan our next phase of growth in Argentina."

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) recently announced updated Mineral Resource estimate for industrial mineral products quartz, feldspar, and mica. The estimate is based on the lithium Mineral Resource previously reported on April 8, 2021 (39.2Mt @ 1.09 Li2O%) for spodumene bearing pegmatites at the Company's flagship Piedmont Carolina Lithium Project ("Project") in North Carolina, USA.

To help advance the marketing of these mineral products, John Walker joined the Piedmont team last fall as a Strategic Consultant. John has extensive experience in the quartz and feldspar markets having worked with Imerys for more than twenty years and spending another eight years with The Quartz Corp as CEO. John has provided invaluable input on market dynamics, desired product quality and other customer criteria, allowing Piedmont to develop a robust business model for marketing these materials. Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Piedmont continues to find increased value in our industrial mineral products quartz, feldspar, and mica. Our location in close proximity to potential customers helps advance our goal of becoming one of the world's most sustainable lithium manufacturing businesses. Placing more of our valuable resources into the market creates circular economy opportunities through waste reduction while providing substantial credits towards our cost of lithium hydroxide production. Our upcoming technical studies are expected to demonstrate both the environmental and economic benefits that our team is creating through their ongoing efforts to make beneficial use of every part of our ore body."

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) recently reported results for the first quarter of 2021. Revenue was $91.7 million, up 12% from the fourth quarter of 2020, with a reported GAAP net loss of $0.8 million, or a loss of 1 cent per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.1 million, 98% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020, and adjusted earnings per share was 2 cents per diluted share. First quarter results improved sequentially versus the fourth quarter driven by higher volumes sold and lower costs. Backed by the execution of recent long-term supply agreements, an improving market outlook and local government and community support, Livent has resumed its capacity expansion plans in the United States and Argentina.

Livent will proceed with the completion of its 5,000 metric ton hydroxide addition in Bessemer City, as well as its phase 1 carbonate expansion of 10,000 metric tons in Argentina. The projects were paused in March 2020 shortly after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and are now expected to reach commercial production by Q3 2022 and Q1 2023, respectively. Livent will also commence its phase 2 carbonate expansion in Argentina for an additional 10,000 metric tons, with expected commercial production to begin by year-end 2023.

Albemarlle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, recently announced that it has completed the sale of its Fine Chemistry Services business to W. R. Grace & Co. for approximately $570 million, consisting of $300 million in cash, and the issuance to Albemarle of preferred equity of a W. R. Grace & Co. subsidiary having an aggregate stated value of $270 million. The sale includes Albemarle's operations in Tyrone, Pennsylvania and South Haven, Michigan.

"The sale of our Fine Chemistry Services business has enabled us to unlock substantial value from our portfolio of quality assets," said Albemarle's CEO Kent Masters. "With the proceeds from this transaction, we have enhanced our available resources to execute our long-term growth strategy."

