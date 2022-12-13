The Global Live Streaming Market is expected to grow by $29057.07 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.47% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Live Streaming Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the live streaming market and it is poised to grow by $29057.07 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.47% during the forecast period. Our report on the live streaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to internet, the growing popularity of live streaming, and the growing popularity of esports.



The live streaming market is segmented as below:

By Product

â€¢ Platform

â€¢ Services



By End-user

â€¢ Media and entertainment

â€¢ Education

â€¢ Esports

â€¢ Events

â€¢ Others



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of advanced technologies with online streaming services as one of the prime reasons driving the live streaming market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing penetration of smart TVs and new platforms to introduce live streaming will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the live streaming market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Live streaming market sizing

â€¢ Live streaming market forecast

â€¢ Live streaming market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading live streaming market vendors that include AfreecaTV Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brightcove Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Empire Video Productions LLC, Flux Broadcast, International Business Machines Corp., Longtail Ad Solutions Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., MetaCDN, Microsoft Corp., Muvi LLC, Panopto Inc., StreamHatcher, Super Digital d.o.o., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Vimeo.com Inc., WaveFX Ltd., Wowza Media Systems LLC, and ZEGOcloud Technologies Inc. Also, the live streaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



