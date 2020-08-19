The global location analytics market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1%

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The global location analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 13.8 billion in 2020 to USD 26.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period. The location analytics industry is driven by increasing use of spatial data and analytical tools. However, rising need of predictive analytics for businesses, and growing use of location-based applications further contributes to the growth of the location analytics market.



Sales and marketing optimization segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The location analytics market based on application is segmented into risk management, emergency response management, customer experience management, remote monitoring, supply chain planning and optimization, sales and marketing optimization, location selection and optimization, and others (predictive asset management and inventory management).The sales and marketing optimization segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



Location analytics can help analyze campaign responses for sales and marketing optimization based on different demographics, individual time merchandising, and the time when campaigns get maximum responses. The sales and marketing information, when plotted on maps, can help understand customer preferences based on their surroundings and products purchased leading to its adoption in sales and marketing optimization segment.



Indoor location segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The location analytics market by location typehas been segmented intooutdoor location and indoor location.Indoorlocation technologies modernize the use of smartphones by incorporating GPS and other positioningtechnologies with style mapping, which provides navigation services inside malls, megastores, offices,airports, casinos, universities, and hospitals leading to the growth of the location analytics market across the globe in this segment.



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The existence of large population, introduction of emerging technologies, and high growth in countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong are the major factors contributing to the growth of the location analytics market in the region. Moreover, the region provides opportunities for small analytics vendors to introduce their innovative location analytics solutions. All these factors are responsible for the expeditious growth of the location analytics market in APAC.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the location analytics market

• By Company: Tier I:19%, Tier II:35%, and Tier III:46%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives:33%, Directors:26%, and Others:41%

• By Region: North America: 38%, Europe: 35%, Asia Pacific (APAC): 11%, Rest of World:16%



The report includes the study of the key players offering location analytics solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global location analytics market.



The major vendors are Google (US), Esri (US), Precisely (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco Systems (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Hexagon (Sweden), Zebra Technologies (US), GaliGeo (France), Purple (UK), Here technologies (US), Geomoby (Western Australia), Alteryx (US), CleverMaps (Czech Republic), IndoorAtlas (Finland), Lepton Software (India), Quuppa (Finland), CARTO (US), Tibco software (US), SparkGeo (Canada), PlaceIQ (US), Ascent Cloud (US), FourSquare (US), MapLarge (Georgia), Hardcastle GIS (US), GapMaps (Australia), Mapidea (Portugal), MOCA (Spain), Geoblink (Spain), Orbica (New Zealand), Quadrant (Singapore), Locale.ai (India), Placense (Israel), and Spatial.ai (US).It further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the location analytics market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the location analytics market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments, such as component, solution, service, application, location type, verticals, and region.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall location analytics market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report further helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



