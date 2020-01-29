The Global Lottery Market is expected to grow by USD 220.52 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Lottery Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the lottery and it is poised to grow by USD 220.52 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on lottery provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Adoption of social media marketing for promoting lottery. In addition, growing use of lottery money for good cause is anticipated to boost the growth of the lottery as well.



Market Segmentation

The lottery is segmented as below:

Type

• Terminal-based games

• Scratch-off games

• Sports lotteries



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for lottery growth

This study identifies growing use of lottery money for good cause as the prime reasons driving the lottery growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in lottery

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the lottery, including some of the vendors such as California State Lottery, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology Plc, INTRALOT SA, Lotto NZ, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp. and The Hong Kong Jockey Club.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





