The Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market is expected to grow by 6204.25 million L during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the low-alcohol beverages market and it is poised to grow by 6204.25 million L during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Our report on the low-alcohol beverages market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877165/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing health consciousness among consumers, government reforms, and the growing global beer market.



The low-alcohol beverages market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

â€¢ Off-trade

â€¢ On-trade



By Product

â€¢ Low alcohol beer

â€¢ Low alcohol wine

â€¢ Low alcohol RTD

â€¢ Low alcohol cider

â€¢ Low alcohol spirits



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ North America

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in demand for gluten-free and low-calorie beer as one of the prime reasons driving the low-alcohol beverages market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing online sales of alcoholic drinks and increased consumption of alcoholic beverages among women will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the low-alcohol beverages market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Low-alcohol beverages market sizing

â€¢ Low-alcohol beverages market forecast

â€¢ Low-alcohol beverages market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading low-alcohol beverages market vendors that include Accolade Wines Australia Ltd., Allagash Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg Breweries AS, CODYs Drinks International GmbH, Constellation Brands Inc., Curious Elixirs, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Olvi Plc, Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo USA Inc., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Also, the low-alcohol beverages market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877165/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker