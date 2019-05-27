NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in low-e glass market to 2024 by glazing (single glazing, double glazing, and triple glazing), end use industry (building, automotive, and other end use), coating type (offline/hard coating and online/soft coating) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778639/?utm_source=PRN



The future of the global low-e glass market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential construction and automotive industries. The global low-e glass market is expected to reach an estimated $39.4 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growth in construction activities and increasing awareness towards energy saving in residential and non-residential construction industries.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the low-e glass market include increasing usage of advanced nanotechnology to make the low-e glass dirt and water repellent and usage of lightweight glazing in low-e glass for automotive to make vehicles more lightweight, which also serves to improve fuel efficiency.



Low-E Glass market by glazing



Low-E Glass market



Low-E Glass manufacturers



The study includes the low-e glass market size and forecast for the global low-e glass market through 2024, segmented by end use industry, glazing, coating type, and region, as follows:



Low-E Glass Market by End Use Industry [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Square Meter) from 2013 to 2024]:

Building Residential Education Office Healthcare Hospitality Retail Automotive Others



Low-E Glass Market by Glazing [Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

Single Glazing Double Glazing Triple Glazing



Low-E Glass Market by Coating Type [Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

Offline/Hard Coating Online/Soft Coating



Low-E Glass Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Square Meter) from 2013 to 2024]:

North America Europe APAC ROW

Some of the low-e glass companies profiled in this report include Asahi Glass, Saint-Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass, Xinyui Glass Holdings, PPG Industries, CSG Holdings, Taiwan Glass Industries, and Corning Incorporated and others.



On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that double glazing low-e glass will remain the largest segment; it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in non-residential construction and automotive industries.



Within the global low-e glass market, building will remain the largest end use market; it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing building construction activities and tax incentives in energy efficient upgrades in existing buildings.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing urbanization and growth in residential and non-residential construction industry.



Some of the features of "Low-E Glass Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global low-e glass market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Square Meter) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global low-e glass market size by end use industry, glazing, coating in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global low-e glass market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global low-e glass market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the low-e glass market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global low-e glass market by glazing (single glazing, double glazing, and triple glazing), end use industry (building, automotive, and other end use), coating type (offline/hard coating and online/soft coating) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5.

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this low-e glass market?

Q.6.

What are the emerging trends in this low-e glass market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7.

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the low-e glass market?

Q.8.

What are the new developments in the low-e glass market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this low-e glass market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10.

What are some of the competing products in this low-e glass market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this low-e glass market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778639/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

