NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LTE and 5G Broadcast market to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2024

The global LTE and 5G broadcast market is expected to reach USD 807 million by 2024 from USD 464 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2019–2024. LTE broadcast technology, is based on 3GPP's evolved multimedia broadcast multicast service (eMBMS), the global standard for video broadcast on mobile networks. The technology enables the same content to be simultaneously sent to a large number of users and hence results in more efficient use of network resources. Similarly, 5G Broadcast technology is enhanced via the 3GPP group with Release 14 and 15 as Further Enhanced Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (FeMBMS). Like LTE broadcast, 5G technology can further enhance the mobile experience and offer users with limitless media consumption.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05780288/?utm_source=PRN



5G broadcast to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

5G broadcast offers consumers limitless media consumption and improves mobile experience. 5G broadband idea was enhanced via the 3GPP group with Release 14 and 15 as further enhanced multimedia broadcast multicast service (FeMBMS). This standard gives full spectrum of high-power high-tower (HPHT) applications in downlink-only mode. The 5G broadcast creates an opportunity for TV broadcasters and content providers to widen their reach to customers as the technology allows them to address mobile devices directly. With the increasing demand of consumers for premium content such as live sports events, the market for 5G broadcast is expected to grow at a very high rate.



Video-on-demand end-user industry is estimated to hold the largest size of the LTE and 5G broadcast market.

LTE and 5G broadcast is used for multiple use cases such as digital signage, emergency alerts, displays in stadiums, content delivery to automobile screens, and others.LTE-B is also used in use cases that require mass consumption of video such as live sports events in a stadium.



The increasing number of mobile subscribers is leading for popular content such as headline news and sports championships.Further, the growing video-on-demand end-use is impacting the capacity needed to deliver popular content and hence is opening up new business opportunities for mobile operators.



With the use of broadcast service, users are automatically switched from streaming in standard unicast to optimized LTE Broadcast or 5G broadcast, hence leading to the effective use of spectrum. All these factors are leading to the largest market share of video-on-demand end-use.



LTE and 5G Broadcast market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is a strong driving force behind the global rise in LTE subscriptions.It accounts for two-thirds of all LTE subscriptions worldwide.



According to operators in APAC, the manufacturing sector offers the most revenue potential for 5G.In APAC, China is a major contributor to LTE subscriptions.



Also, in 5G network, it is amongst the fastest-growing countries in APAC.China has already started its testing of 5G in around 100 cities.



In terms of LTE or 5G broadcasting, South Korea is amongst the fastest growing countries. Also in terms of telecom services, India has emerged as a technically strong and fast-growing economy. Indian telecom giant Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) has built one of the largest mobile networks in the world in India. The main focus of Jio was customer-centric pricing, which led it to gain the largest share of LTE users in India. Jio has had an immediate impact on the Indian LTE market.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: Directors – 50%, Manager-25%, Vice President- 20% and Others – 5%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 15%, and RoW – 10%



KT (South Korea), Verizon Wireless (US), China Unicom (China), Telstra (Australia), Reliance (Jio) (India), Qualcomm (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Huawei (China), Cisco (US), ZTE (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), NEC (Japan), Enynsys Technologies (France), Expway (France), Athonet (Italy), AT&T (US), Telstra (Australia), Intel (US), KDDI (Japan), SK Telecom (South Korea), T- Mobile (US), and Netgear (US) are some of the major players in the LTE and 5G Broadcast market.



Research Coverage:

This report analyzes the additional revenue potential for telecom service providers on the introduction of LTE and 5G Broadcast services bases on number of additional subscribers.This research report segments the LTE and 5G broadcast market based on offering, monitoring process, deployment, industry, and geography.



The report discusses major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the LTE and 5G broadcast market and also includes value chain analysis of this industry. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall LTE and 5G broadcast market and the subsegments.It is also likely to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses as well as to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05780288/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

