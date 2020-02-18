The Global luggage market is expected to grow by USD 16.67 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period
Feb 18, 2020, 16:05 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global luggage market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global luggage market and it is poised to grow by USD 16.67 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on global luggage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01361303/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing travel and tourism industry.
In addition, introduction of convertible and foldable luggage is anticipated to boost the growth of the global luggage market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global luggage market is segmented as below:
Producttravel luggagecasual luggagebusiness luggagesports luggagedistribution channelSpecialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, and supermarketsonline retailwarehouse clubs
Geographic segmentation
APAC Europe MEA North America South America
Key Trends for global luggage market growth
This study identifies introduction of convertible and foldable luggage as the prime reasons driving the global luggage market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global luggage market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global luggage market, including some of the vendors such as adidas AG, Delsey SA, LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, MCM Products AG, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Samsonite International SA, Tapestry Inc., VF Corp. and VIP Industries Ltd. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01361303/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article