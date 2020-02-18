The Global luggage market is expected to grow by USD 16.67 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global luggage market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global luggage market and it is poised to grow by USD 16.67 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on global luggage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing travel and tourism industry.

In addition, introduction of convertible and foldable luggage is anticipated to boost the growth of the global luggage market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global luggage market is segmented as below:

Producttravel luggagecasual luggagebusiness luggagesports luggagedistribution channelSpecialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, and supermarketsonline retailwarehouse clubs



Geographic segmentation

APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Key Trends for global luggage market growth

This study identifies introduction of convertible and foldable luggage as the prime reasons driving the global luggage market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global luggage market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global luggage market, including some of the vendors such as adidas AG, Delsey SA, LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, MCM Products AG, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Samsonite International SA, Tapestry Inc., VF Corp. and VIP Industries Ltd. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





