NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The lymphedema diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.



The global lymphedema diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 35 million by 2024 from USD 24 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.4%. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing global prevalence of cancer and lymphedema; technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities; and increasing investments, funds, and grants by public-private organizations. However, the high cost of diagnostic imaging systems, the short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals, and the limited supply of helium are expected to hinder the growth of this market.



The lymphoscintigraphy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.

Based on technology, the lymphedema diagnostics market is segmented into lymphoscintigraphy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound imaging, computed tomography (CT), X-ray lymphography, bioimpedance analysis, and near-infrared fluorescence imaging.The lymphoscintigraphy segment accounted for the largest share of the lymphedema diagnostics market in 2018.



The noninvasive nature and easy reproducibility of this technology, and the fact that lymphoscintigraphy does not adversely affect the lymphatic vascular endothelium are some of the key advantages supporting the adoption of this technology.



The cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the lymphedema diagnostics market in 2018.

On the basis of disease type, the lymphedema diagnostics market is segmented into cancer, inflammatory diseases, cardiovascular disease, and other diseases (congenital abnormalities, trauma-related conditions, infections, and filariasis).The cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the lymphedema diagnostics market in 2018.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer-associated lymphedema and increasing awareness about early disease diagnosis.



Europe to account for the second-largest share of the global market in 2019.

The lymphedema diagnostics market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share of the global lymphedema diagnostics market in 2019.



The rising incidence of chronic diseases and injuries, growing demand for early diagnosis and treatment, technological advancements, product launches, and increasing government and public-private investments for developing novel diagnostic imaging modalities are the major factors driving market growth in Europe.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (25%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (42%)

• By Designation: C-level (26%), Director-level (30%), and Others (44%)

• By Region: North America (34%), Europe (26%), APAC (23%), and RoW (17%)



The major players in the market include GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Canon, Inc. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (US), Fluoptics (France), United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Esaote, SpA (Italy), Neusoft Corporation (China), Mindray Medical International, Ltd. (China), Mitaka USA, Inc. (US), Curadel, LLC (US), and ImpediMed Ltd. (Australia).



