The Global Macular Edema and Macular Degeneration Market Will Grow to $16,530 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3%

Macular edema occurs after eye surgery, there is abnormal leakage and accumulation of fluid in the macula from damaged blood vessels in the nearby retina that leads to vision impairment and also might lead to vision loss. Untreated chronic macular edema can lead to cause macular degeneration. Macular degeneration is a medical condition that may result in no vision or blurred in the center of the visual field.

Macular degeneration known as age-related macular degeneration (AMD or ARMD), generally elderly population develop macular edema and macular degeneration because of the natural aging process of the body. There are two types of macular degeneration namely dry age-related macular degeneration and wet age-related macular degeneration. Macular edema is categorized into diabetic macular edema (DME) and cystoid macular edema (CME).

In addition, the rising population suffering from diabetes, causing diabetic macular edema in the patients will help in driving the growth of the macular edema and macular degeneration market. The macular edema and macular degeneration segment into treatment type, application, and end user. By treatment, market is categorized into drug therapy and laser treatment by application market is segmented into macular edema and macular degeneration and by end user hospitals, clinics, and others.

Moreover, the high prevalence of age-related macular degeneration and the rising geriatric population is driving the market. Whereas the high cost of macular edema and macular degeneration treatment is hampering the market. Furthermore, the major factors attributing to the growth of the macular edema and macular degeneration market are the increasing burden of retinal disorders, upsurge in the geriatric population, and increase in R&D investments.

