NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in magnesium hydroxide market to 2023 by application (environmental protection, flame retardant, pharmaceutical ingredients, and others), end use industry (industrial, municipal, pharmaceutical, and others), purity level (90%-95% and 96%-100%), product form (slurry, powder, fine particles, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the magnesium hydroxide market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, municipal, and pharmaceutical industries. The global magnesium hydroxide market is expected to reach an estimated $779.2 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness towards environment friendly flame retardant additives and growing consumption of magnesium hydroxide in the wastewater treatment, flue gas desulphurization, and pharmaceutical industries.

An emerging trend that has a direct impact on the dynamics of the magnesium hydroxide industry is increasing demand for ultrafine grade of magnesium hydroxide.



The study includes the magnesium hydroxide market size and forecast for the global magnesium hydroxide market through 2023, segmented by application, end use industry, purity level, product form, and region as follows:



Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Application [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Environmental Protection Flame Retardant Pharmaceutical Ingredient Others



Magnesium Hydroxide Market by End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Industrial Municipal Pharmaceutical Others



Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Purity Level [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

90%-95% 96%-100%



Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Product Form [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Slurry Powder Fine Particles Others



Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Eastern Europe Western Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan The Rest of the World

Some of the magnesium hydroxide companies profiled in this report include Israel Chemical, Martin Marietta Materials, Huber Engineered Materials, Kyowa Chemical, Konoshima Chemical, Nedmag, Ube Material industries, and Xinyang Minerals and others.



The analyst forecasts that environmental protection will remain the largest application due to growth in wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization activities in various industries. The analyst predicts that pharmaceutical ingredients will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand of medicines and drugs for the treatment of indigestion, heartburn, and sour stomach.



Within the magnesium hydroxide market, the industrial end use is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for wastewater treatment by various industries and growing consumption of non-halogenated flame retardant in the electric and electronic products for fire safety.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing consumption of magnesium hydroxide in environmental protection and pharmaceutical industries.



Some of the features of "Magnesium Hydroxide Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global magnesium hydroxide market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) and shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global magnesium hydroxide market size by application, end use industry, purity level, product form in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global magnesium hydroxide market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of magnesium hydroxide in the global magnesium hydroxide market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of magnesium hydroxide in the global magnesium hydroxide market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global magnesium hydroxide market by application (environmental protection, flame retardant, pharmaceutical ingredients, and others), end use industry (industrial, municipal, pharmaceutical, and others), purity level (90%-95% and 96%-100%), product form (slurry, powder, fine particles, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the magnesium hydroxide market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this magnesium hydroxide market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the magnesium hydroxide market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this magnesium hydroxide market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this magnesium hydroxide area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the magnesium hydroxide last 5 years?



