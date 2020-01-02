NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Maize Oil Market: About this market

This maize oil market analysis considers sales from both edible and non-edible types. Our study also finds the sales of maize oil in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the edible segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the health benefits of maize oil, including its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties will play a significant role in the edible segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global maize oil market report looks at factors such as the application of maize oil in cosmetics and personal care products, benefits of using maize oil for cooking, and increasing options of distribution channels. However, the availability of substitutes, maize crops are vulnerable to climate change, and stringent food safety regulations for maize oil may hamper the growth of the maize oil industry over the forecast period.



Global Maize Oil Market: Overview

Application of maize oil in cosmetics and personal care products

Maize oil is extensively being used in the manufacture of cosmetics and personal care products due to its numerous benefits. It is rich in valuable nutrients and contains antioxidant properties. Maize oil also contains over 80% of unsaturated fatty acids such as oleic acid (omega 9) and linoleic acid (omega 6). In addition, it is rich in vitamins A, E, C, and B and can regenerate damaged cell membranes. Thus, the increasing applications of maize oil in cosmetics and personal care products will lead to the expansion of the global maize oil market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Maize oil used to make bioplastic

One of the latest trends in the global maize market is the use of vegetable oils such as maize oil in making bioplastic. Maize oil, along with maize starch, is one of the key ingredients used for manufacturing bioplastic. Bioplastic made using maize oil is 100% naturally biodegradable which is increasing the manufacture of bioplastic from maize oil. The demand for bioplastic is estimated to rise owing to its eco-friendly properties. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global maize oil market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading maize oil manufacturers, that include Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Greenfield Global Inc., NutriAsia Inc., The J. M. Smucker Co., United Wisconsin Grain Producers LLC, and Wilmar International Ltd.

Also, the maize oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



