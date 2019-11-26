The Global Maple Water Market to Generate Revenues of Over $2 Billion by 2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Maple Water Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 27% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The maple water market is expected to witness an incremental growth of $1.66 billion by 2025. Owing to the abundant manufacturing facilities in the Quebec region, North America is expected to dominate with market share of over 50%. Due to the appeal of flavors and authentic taste, flavored maple water will continue to grow as the fastest growing segment. The APAC region is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 37% during the forecast period. Despite the dominance of non-sparkling maple water, the craze for sodas and fizzy drinks will enable the carbonized sparkling water to become the fastest growing segment, especially in North America and Europe . Paper boards are the most preferred mode of packaging and is expected to occupy approximately 68% of the market share by 2025. Moreover, rapidly growing pet bottle segment which enables the usage for on-the-go consumers will also witness significant growth during the forecast period. Due to the increasing health awareness and rising purchasing power of the middle-class in APAC region, the market which will witness an absolute growth of over 453% by 2025. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the major distribution channels of maple water. However, the discounters and online retail penetration is high in the developed countries, which will become preferred distribution channels during forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, category, packaging, distribution, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 19 vendors are mentioned in the report.

Maple Water Market – Segmentation

Vendors are launching innovative drinks, including natural vitamin water, to stay competitive in the market. Hence, the introduction of several flavored drinks and dynamic preferences of consumers is likely to drive the market by 2025.

As non-sparkling drinks consist of low calories and are popular among health-conscious consumers, the segment will continue to dominate the market.

Pet bottles are highly preferred for packaging. With the growth in blow molding plastics technology and the flexibility of modifying shapes, the pet bottle packaging method is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Type

Flavored

Unflavored

Market Segmentation by Category

Sparkling

Non-sparkling

Market Segmentation by Packaging

Paper Boards

Pet Bottles

Others (cans & glasses)

Market Segmentation by Distribution

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Specialty Stores

Discounters

Others

Maple Water Market – Dynamics

Organic drinks are natural drinks that do not contain any artificial chemicals or preservatives. They are also free from all kinds of harmful artificial sweeteners. These drinks being harmless are also rich in nutrients and vitamins. The natural electrolytes present in the drinks can be a vital hydrating and rejuvenating agent for the end users. It is mainly preferred as an alternative for the packaged drinks and beverages including carbonised drinks like Coke and Pepsi. Due to the growing impact of vegan population, the demand for organic beverages is growing further.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growth of Health-Conscious Population

Growth of Alternative Beverages

Growing preference towards Sparkling and Flavored Drinks

Impact of Responsible and Convenience Packaging

Maple Water Market – Geography

Due to the increasing penetration and high demand of organic products in North America, maple water market is witnessing a significant growth in the region. Compared to other geographical regions, the consumers in the US and Canada are more aware of the functional benefits offered by maple water. It is estimated that more than 81% of the consumers in US prefer buying organic products at least occasionally. It is also estimated that 59% of the North American have cut down on fat, sugar and chocolates and relied on more natural and fresh foods. This is also a positive factor for the maple water growth and consumption.

Market Segmentation by Geography



North America



US





Canada



Europe



UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



APAC



China





Japan





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil



MEA



UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa

Prominent Vendors

Oviva

Maple3

Happytree Maple Water

Drink Simple

Pure Maple Water

Wahta

Necta

Seva

Kiki

Sibberi

Tretap

Anti Plus

Sap Sucker

Sap on Tap

Arbeau

Maple Mama

Tapped Muskoka

My Maple Water

Asarasi

