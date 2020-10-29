NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Actuators is projected to reach US$70.5 billion by 2025, driven by its vital role in robotics. Motion in robotics is critical. Over 40% of assembly line robots place parts; 30% perform insertion tasks and 20% fasten screws and bolts. Technology innovations in the field of actuators are driven by demands placed on faster, smaller and powerful robotic functionalities. Although featuring large quantity of energy per unit, hydraulic drives and servo control of pneumatic actuators are complex and expensive. In response to the need, piezoelectric actuators are growing in popularity and securing attractive R&D investments. There is growing emphasis placed on developing smart actuators based on transducer materials with sensor and actor characteristics. Hydraulic, pneumatic and electrical actuators will find use in robotics for industry, agriculture, drones, medical and education.



Actuators are electromechanical or mechanical systems which control motion. They transform energy into motion. The resultant effect is used in many scientific and industrial applications such as nanopositioning in semiconductor production, valves, and microfluidic motors, among others. Actuators are used for applying specific force on entities for performing different mechanical operations. They are used in manufacturing and industrial applications, in devices such as motors, pumps, valves and switches among several others. The market for actuators is expected to register healthy growth, primarily led by increasing focus on the production of automated systems which need actuators. Demand is fueled by factors such as growth in the automotive industry, growing demand for aircraft, as well as technological advancements leading to better performing actuators. Rapid industrialization& urbanization; technological advancements; increasing automation of manufacturing plants; growing investment in renovations of existing infrastructure and also creation of new infrastructure, are also driving growth in the market.



Several industries are currently focusing on automatization of their operations for enabling greater efficiency, increased precision and enhanced safety in their production operations. Growing focus on remote monitoring is also anticipated to fuel market growth. In the coming years, demand for actuators would be strong in the oil and gas, marine and mining and aerospace and defense sectors as well. In the oil and gas end-use sector in particular, actuators would see widening applications in gas & liquid pipelines, gas storage, and LNG. Activities for exploration of new oil resources are increasing in number. The mining industry is another significant end-user of actuators. Mining activities are increasing in both onshore and deep seabed, owing to the invention of several new mining technologies, which would bode well for future market growth for actuation systems. Iron & steel, chemical, pulp & paper, waste water, and power industries are a few other major end-user industries for different types of actuators. Rising popularity of smart water management technologies will also provide significant opportunities for growth.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Actuators: A Critical Component of Assemblies

Analysis by Type

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

China: A Major Market

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Industrial Automation to Fuel Growth

Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Rise in Aircraft Fleet to Support Demand for Actuators

Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Focus Grows on Development of Advanced Actuators for Aerospace

and Defense

Smart Cities: A Major Opportunity Market

Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart

Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Home Automation Revenues in US$ Million by Geographic

Region for 2018 and 2024

High Demand for Smart Linear Actuators

Growing Use of Automated Systems in Vehicles Propels Demand for

Actuators

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Rise in Luxury Vehicle Sales Augurs Well for Actuators

Global Luxury Vehicles Market(In US$ Million) by Leading

Countries for the Year 2019

Growing Focus on Electric Technologies Augments Demand for

Automotive Actuators

Connected Cars on the Rise, Bodes Well for the Market

Growing Interest in Autonomous Vehicles to Drive Opportunities

Automotive Engine Actuators Market: An Overview

Growing Use of Electromechanical Actuators in the Automotive

Industry

Strong Focus on Water & Wastewater Management to Impel Market

Growth

Technology Developments Drive Use of Actuators in Medical Devices

Actuators Gain Importance in Oil and gas Sector

Elimination of Methane Emissions with Electric Actuators

Increasing Rate of Industrialization and Urbanization Catapults

Growth of the Market for Actuators

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Select Product Innovations

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Actuators

Actuator Types



