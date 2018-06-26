The Global Market for Adaptive Learning Software is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 29.72% Replacing Traditional Learning Methods

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/704600/ResearchFox_Logo.jpg )



North America leads the global market in 2018 and is expected to continue to dominate during the forecasted period

Based on geography, the Adaptive Learning Software Market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC and RoW. Among these segments, North America remains the leader in market share of adaptive learning software as the key vendors mainly resides in this region. In addition to that, the inclination of analytics is influencing the market growth. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness highest adoption rate due to greater scope of growth opportunities and increasing demand of cloud-based deployment.

Educational institutions to show highest adoption trends in the forecast period

By end-user classification, the Adaptive Learning Software market has been categorised into ed-tech companies, educational institutes and corporate learning. Educational institute is dominating the Adaptive Learning Software market due to increasing demand in the usage of cloud-based technology in schools, colleges and so on. However, the ed-tech companies in Adaptive Learning Software is expected to have a significant growth in the coming years because of increased penetration of adaptive learning methods, leading to low cost and increasing customised learning.

Top Vendors of Adaptive Learning Software

ResearchFox has identified and studied the major vendors of Adaptive Learning Software and has come up with the market share of each of these vendors. The top vendors of cloud billing identified and discussed in this report include, McGraw-Hill Education (U.S.), D2L Corporation (Canada), IBM (New York), Wolters Kluwer (U.S.), Kaplan (U.S.) and others. Majority of the vendors for Adaptive Learning Software originate either from North America or Europe.

