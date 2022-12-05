The Global Market for Advanced Materials & Technologies for Energy Production, Storage & Harvesting 2022: Featuring Nanoramic, NAWA, Birla Carbon, Epishine and Hundreds More

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Materials & Technologies for Energy Production, Storage & Harvesting" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advanced materials innovation is greatly improving energy production. The development of new materials for high capacity and sustainable advanced energy storage, generation and harvesting technologies is key to the implementation of renewable solutions for energy networks.

The Global Market for Advanced Materials & Technologies for Energy Production, Storage & Harvesting covers recent advancements in Batteries, Supercapacitors, Fuel Cells, Photovoltaics, Energy Harvesting and Wind Turbines including technologies, materials, markets, applications, revenues, and companies.

Materials and technologies covered include:

Li-ion batteries and variations, current market and recent activity covering advanced materials innovations.

Solid-state thin-film batteries.

Flexible, stretchable, rollable and bendable batteries.

Supercapacitors.

Chemical energy storage-Power-to-gas (PtG) and Power-to-liquid (PtL).

Thermal energy storage (phase change materials, reversible thermochemical reactions).

Fuel cells (PEM, solid oxide)

Advanced composites for wind turbine blades.

Anti-corrosion coatings for offshore installations.

Photovoltaic technologies (thin-film, flexible, DSCC, organic, perovskite, inorganic silicon PV alternatives, tandem PV, concentrated solar power, agrivoltaics, Floating PV, BIPV).

Energy harvesting including marine energy harvesting.

Materials that generate electricity from vibration.

Report contents include:

In-depth analysis of advanced materials and technologies for Batteries, Supercapacitors, Fuel Cells, Photovoltaics, Energy Harvesting and Wind Turbines.

Market trends and future outlook.

Global revenues, by market and technologies, historical and estimated to 2033.

More than 500 company profiles. Companies profiled include Nanoramic, NAWA Technologies, Nano One Materials, Birla Carbon , Brilliant Matters, Epishine, Heliatek, Salient Energy, Enerpoly, Skeleton Technologies, Ioxus, Yunasko, Ilika, UniEnergy Technologies, Amprius, TFP Hydrogen, Aquacycl, QD Solar, Onyx Solar, Brite Solar, Ciel & Terre, Vast Solar, Sunew, Ocean Harvesting Technologies and Nowi Energy.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 ENERGY STORAGE

2.1 Batteries

2.1.1 Current market for batteries

2.1.2 Market drivers

2.1.3 Advanced materials for batteries

2.1.4 Flexible and stretchable batteries for electronics

2.1.5 Li-ion batteries and variations

2.1.6 Solid-state thin-film batteries

2.1.7 Flexible batteries (including stretchable, rollable, bendable and foldable)

2.1.8 Printed batteries

2.1.9 Redox Flow Batteries

2.1.10 ZN-based batteries

2.1.11 Company profiles (214 company profiles)

2.2 Supercapacitors

2.2.1 Technology description

2.2.2 Electrolytes

2.2.3 Conductive hydrogels

2.2.4 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors

2.2.5 Printed supercapacitors

2.2.6 Markets for supercapacitors

2.2.7 Company profiles (34 company profiles)

2.3 Chemical energy storage

2.3.1 Power-to-gas (PtG)

2.3.2 Power-to-liquid (PtL)

2.3.3 Benefits of e-fuels

2.3.4 Feedstocks

2.3.5 Production

2.3.6 Electrolysers

2.3.7 Direct Air Capture (DAC)

2.3.8 Costs

2.3.9 Market challenges

2.3.10 Companies

2.4 Thermal energy storage

2.4.1 Sensible heat storage

2.4.2 Latent heat storage

2.4.3 Reversible thermochemical reactions

2.4.4 Phase change materials

2.4.5 Companies (51 company profiles)

2.5 Advanced Battery Analytics

3 FUEL CELLS

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Fuel cell technologies

3.2.2 Solid oxide fuel cells

3.2.3 Other fuel cell types

3.3 Markets and applications

3.4 Market players

3.5 Global market to 2033, by markets (revenues)

3.6 Company profiles (41 company profiles)

4 PHOTOVOLTAICS

4.1 Global Solar PV market

4.2 Thin film and Flexible Solar Cells

4.2.1 Dye sensitized solar cells

4.2.2 Organic Photovoltaics

4.2.3 Perovskite solar cells

4.2.4 Inorganic silicon PV alternatives

4.2.5 Tandem photovoltaics

4.2.6 Metamaterials

4.2.7 Deposition Methods

4.3 Market players

4.4 Concentrated solar power

4.4.1 Technology description

4.4.2 Commercialization

4.5 Agrivoltaics

4.5.1 Technology description

4.5.2 Commercialization

4.6 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)

4.6.1 Photovoltaic glazing

4.6.2 Dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSCs)

4.6.3 Organic solar cells (OSCs)

4.6.4 Perovskite solar cells (PSCs)

4.6.5 Quantum dot solar cells (QDSCs)

4.6.6 Copper zinc tin sulphide solar cells (CZTS)

4.7 Floating photovoltaics (FPV)

4.8 Global market for PV solar cells to 2033, by technology (revenues)

4.9 Company profiles (97 company profiles)

5 ENERGY HARVESTING

5.1 Energy harvesting in sensors and smart buildings

5.1.1 Piezoelectric materials

5.1.2 Thermoelectric materials

5.2 Energy harvesting for powering smartwatches

5.2.1 Conductive and stretchable yarns

5.2.2 Conductive polymers

5.3 Automotive

5.4 Metamaterials

5.5 Powering E-textiles

5.5.1 Supercapacitors

5.5.2 Batteries

5.5.3 Energy harvesting

5.6 Marine energy harvesting

5.7 Company profiles (56 company profiles)

6 WIND TURBINES

6.1 Advanced composites

6.2 Corrosion-resistant coatings for offshore installations

6.3 Companies

7 REFERENCES

