The Global Market for Advanced Plastics Recycling 2023-2040

Advanced recycling technologies that utilize heat or chemical solvents to recycle plastics into new plastics, fuels or chemicals are a key strategy for solving the global plastic problem.

Advanced chemical recycling technologies are now being developed by around 130 companies worldwide, and capacities are increasing. Companies including ExxonMobil, New Hope Energy, Nexus Circular, Eastman, Encina are planning to build large plastics recycling plants.

As well as complementing traditional mechanical recycling, advanced recycling offers benefits such as widening the range of recyclable plastic options, producing high value plastics (e.g. for flexible food packaging) and improving sustainability (using waste rather than fossil fuels for plastics production).

Report contents include:

Overview of the global plastics and bioplastics markets.

Market drivers and trends.

Advanced plastics recycling industry developments 2020-2023.

Capacities by technology.

Market maps and value chain.

In-depth analysis of advanced plastics recycling technologies.

Advanced plastics recycling technologies covered include:

Pyrolysis



Gasification



Dissolution



Depolymerisation



Emerging technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 CLASSIFICATION OF RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Global production of plastics

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use

3.4 Bio-based or renewable plastics

3.4.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

3.4.2 Novel bio-based plastics

3.5 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

3.5.1 Biodegradability

3.5.2 Compostability

3.6 Plastic pollution

3.7 Policy and regulations

3.8 The circular economy

3.9 Plastic recycling

3.9.1 Mechanical recycling

3.9.1.1 Closed-loop mechanical recycling

3.9.1.2 Open-loop mechanical recycling

3.9.1.3 Polymer types, use, and recovery

3.9.2 Advanced chemical recycling

3.9.2.1 Main streams of plastic waste

3.9.2.2 Comparison of mechanical and advanced chemical recycling

4 THE ADVANCED PLASTICS RECYCLING MARKET

4.1 Market drivers and trends

4.2 Industry developments 2020-2023

4.3 Capacities

4.4 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology

4.5 Global market by recycling process

4.6 Chemically recycled plastic products

4.7 Market map

4.8 Value chain

4.9 Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) of advanced chemical recycling processes

4.10 Market challenges

5 ADVANCED RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES

5.1 Applications

5.2 Pyrolysis

5.2.1 Non-catalytic

5.2.2 Catalytic

5.2.2.1 Polystyrene pyrolysis

5.2.2.2 Pyrolysis for production of bio fuel

5.2.2.3 Used tires pyrolysis

5.2.2.3.1 Conversion to biofuel

5.2.2.4 Co-pyrolysis of biomass and plastic wastes

5.2.3 SWOT analysis

5.2.4 Companies and capacities

5.3 Gasification

5.3.1 Technology overview

5.3.1.1 Syngas conversion to methanol

5.3.1.2 Biomass gasification and syngas fermentation

5.3.1.3 Biomass gasification and syngas thermochemical conversion

5.3.2 SWOT analysis

5.3.3 Companies and capacities (current and planned)

5.4 Dissolution

5.4.1 Technology overview

5.4.2 SWOT analysis

5.4.3 Companies and capacities (current and planned)

5.5 Depolymerisation

5.5.1 Hydrolysis

5.5.1.1 Technology overview

5.5.1.2 SWOT analysis

5.5.2 Enzymolysis

5.5.2.1 Technology overview

5.5.2.2 SWOT analysis

5.5.3 Methanolysis

5.5.3.1 Technology overview

5.5.3.2 SWOT analysis

5.5.4 Glycolysis

5.5.4.1 Technology overview

5.5.4.2 SWOT analysis

5.5.5 Aminolysis

5.5.5.1 Technology overview

5.5.5.2 SWOT analysis

5.5.6 Companies and capacities (current and planned)

5.6 Other advanced chemical recycling technologies

5.6.1 Hydrothermal cracking

5.6.2 Pyrolysis with in-line reforming

5.6.3 Microwave-assisted pyrolysis

5.6.4 Plasma pyrolysis

5.6.5 Plasma gasification

5.6.6 Supercritical fluids

5.6.7 Carbon fiber recycling

5.6.7.1 Processes

5.6.7.2 Companies

6 COMPANY PROFILES (144 company profiles)

7 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc.

Agilyx

Alpha Recyclage Composites

Alterra Energy

Ambercycle, Inc.

Anellotech, Inc.

Anhui Oursun Resource Technology Co., Ltd

APChemi Pvt. Ltd.

APK AG

Aquafil S.p.A.

ARCUS Greencycling GmbH

Arkema

Axens SA

BASF

Bcircular

BioBTX B.V.

Biofabrik Technologies GmbH

Blest (Microengineer Co., Ltd.)

Blue Cycle

BlueAlp Technology

Borealis AG

Boston Materials LLC

Braven Environmental, LLC

Brightmark

Cadel Deinking S.L.

Carbios

Carboliq GmbH

Carbon Fiber Recycling LLC

Cassandra Oil AB

CIRC

Chian Tianying

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Clariter

Clean Planet Energy

Corsair Group International

Covestro

CreaCycle GmbH

CuRe Technology BV

DePoly SA

Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Eco Fuel Technology, Inc

Ecopek S.A.

Emery Oleochemicals

Encina Development Group, LLC

Enerkem, Inc.

Enval

Environmental Solutions ( Asia ) Pte Ltd

) Pte Ltd Equipolymers GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

Evrnu

Extracthive

ExxonMobil

Fairmat

Fulcrum BioEnergy

Futerro

Fych Technologies

Garbo S.r.l.

GreenMantra Technologies

Gr3n SA

Handerek Technologies

Honeywell

Indaver nv

InEnTec, Inc.

INEOS Styrolution

Infinited Fiber Company Oy

Ioncell Oy

Ioniqa Technologies B.V.

Itero Technologies

Jeplan, Inc.

Khepra

Klean Industries

Lanzatech

Loop Industries, Inc.

Lummus Technology LLC

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mint Innovation

Microwave Chemical Co. Ltd.

MolyWorks Materials

Mote, Inc

Mura Technology

Nanya Plastics Corporation

NatureWorks

Neste Oyj

New Hope Energy

Nexus Circular LLC

Next Generation Group (NGR)

Novoloop

Olefy Technologies

Orlen Unipetrol Rpa S.r.o.

Osterreichische Mineralolverwaltung (OMV)

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad

Plastic Energy Limited

Plastic2Oil, Inc.

Plastogaz SA

Polycycl

Polynate

PolyStyreneLoop

Polystyvert, Inc.

Poseidon Plastics

Premirr Plastics, Inc.

Pryme BV

PureCycle Technologies

Pyrowave

Qairos Energies

QuantaFuel ASA

Recenso GmbH

Recyc'ELIT

ReNew ELP

Re:newcell

Renew One

Repsol

Resiclo Oy

revalyu Resources GmbH

ReVital Polymers, Inc.

Rittec Umwelttechnik GmbH

Sabic

Saperatec GmbH

Scindo

SCG Chemicals

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shell

Showa Denko K.K.

Shuye Environmental Technology

Sierra Energy

SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sulzer Chemtech AG

Sumitomo Chemical

Sweet Gazoil

Synova

Synpet Technologies

Technisoil Industrial

Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd.

TotalEnergies

Toyo Styrene Co., Ltd.

Trinseo

Triple Helix

Uflex

Valoren

Vartega Inc.

Velocys

Versalis SpA

Worn Again Technologies

Xycle

