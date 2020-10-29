The global market for Aerospace Materials is projected to reach US$26.5 billion by 2025
Oct 29, 2020, 10:50 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Aerospace Materials is projected to reach US$26.5 billion by 2025, driven by the growing value of advanced and sustainable materials for manufacturing aircraft in an era where strong engineering focus is shed on lightweight, fuel efficient and eco-friendly designs. As the aerospace industry gradually migrates towards a "cradle-to-beyond the grave" approach in the management of aircraft, sustainable materials will more than double in commercial value in the coming years. Commonly used aerospace materials include metal alloys and polymeric based materials developed and customized to aerospace needs for high fatigue loading resistance, performance, strength and heat resistance. Also, as the manufacturing industry adopts additive/3D manufacturing technologies, there is an urgent need for materials suitable for additive manufacturing platforms. Currently available materials with fabrication and microstructures compatible with additive manufacturing (AM) components include Titanium alloy powder (Ti-6Al-4V); Titanium alloy laser deposited products (Ti-6Al-4V); and Ni-base superalloy 625, among others. All aerospace materials are subject to rigorous testing for their mechanical and durability features. For instance, materials used in tension loaded structures are subject to tensile testing, while materials used in compression loaded structure are validated by compression testing processes. Moisture absorption behavior of materials is also studied for safe use in engine applications. These tests measure elastic modulus, yield strength and corrosion and oxidation of materials to ensure that they do not degrade or suffer from loss of functionality when used in the aviation environment.
Carbon nanotubes (CNT) and CNT enabled carbon fiber based materials are growing in popularity in aerospace applications. They represent the future of aerospace materials and engineering, given their many benefits over conventional materials currently being used. CNT fibers hold the potential to significantly reduce the weight of an aircraft and are currently being researched for possible use in engine applications as a substitute for conventional carbon fiber epoxy composites. Therefore, development of high-strength composites from carbon nanotube yarns will witness strong R&D interest in the coming years. Also, CNT-enabled carbon fiber composites have the potential to make aerospace composites conductive, resulting in benefits unimagined until now. CNTs have enhanced electrical and thermal conductivity, the two features which will open up new functional possibilities in aerospace applications. Use of CNT is already growing in aircraft de-icing systems. Progressive developments in carbon fiber with high Young`s modulus will help expand the addressable opportunities in aircraft manufacturing. Other types of newer materials under R&D include microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Magnesium, Nano Adaptive Hybrid Fabric also known as fuzzy fibers; Fiber metal laminates (FML), reinforced aluminum (CentrAl); ceramic matrix composites (CMCs). Fuzzy fibers find great potential in the production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). While continued innovation in materials remains a key driver of growth, the ongoing expansion in aircraft fleet signals healthy production opportunity in the offing. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 67.3% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period supported by the opening up of a new era in Chinese aviation as the country prepares for its steep climb up the ambitious "Made in China 2025" goals.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Aerospace Materials: An Introductory Prelude
Changing Material Mix as Fuel Economy Throws the Spotlight on
Aircraft Lightweighting
Materials Used in Aircraft Manufacturing
US Dominates the Market
Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aerospace Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aleris Corporation (USA)
Arconic, Inc. (USA)
ATI Metals (USA)
Constellium SE (Netherlands)
Kaiser Aluminum (USA)
Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan)
Rio Tinto Group (UK)
Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
Teijin Limited (Japan)
Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthy Growth of the Commercial Aviation Sector Presents
Opportunities Across the Aircraft Manufacturing Supply Chain
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft
Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 & 2039
Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion
for the Years 2011 to 2025F
Fast-Growing UAV Market Spurs Demand for Advanced Aerospace
Materials
Global Military UAV Production in Units by Country/Region: 2018
Global UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Application for Years
2018 & 2028
Rising Demand for Wide Body Commercial Aircrafts Augurs Well
for Aerospace Materials Market
Growth of Low-Cost Carriers: An Opportunity for Aerospace
Materials Market
LCC Short Haul Market as % of Total Seat Capacity by Region
Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future
Growth in the Aerospace Materials Market
Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the
Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by
Aircraft Type for 2019
3D Printing Eases Stringent Material Requirement Criteria in
Aerospace Parts Manufacturing
List of Select 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace Applications
Aging Aircraft Expand Opportunities for Engineering Materials
Aging Aircraft & the Ensuing Need to Ensure Airworthiness of
Older Airplanes to Spur Opportunities in the MRO Services
Market: Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by
Geographic Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023
and 2023-2028
Composites: The Dominant Aerospace Material Category
World Market for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) (In
000 Metric Tons) by Application for the Years 2017 & 2022
Progressive Expansion in Use Case Results in Composites
Evolving as Mainstream Aerospace Material
Composites Make Up for About Half of Total Weight of Modern
Aircraft: Percentage Breakdown of Structural Weight
Composition by Material for Airbus 350XWB and Boeing 787
Evolution of Composite Materials as % of Aircraft Mass for
Select Fighter Aircrafts
Evolution of Composite Materials as % of Aircraft Mass for
Select Commercial Aircrafts
Advanced Composites Storm into the Spotlight
Nanocomposites Quickly Evolve into Advanced Solutions in
Aircraft Construction
Carbon Continues to Make Gains as Best-in-Class Aerospace
Composites Material
Asian Companies Dominate Aerospace-Grade Carbon Fiber Production
Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors
Emergence of New & Unconventional Composites for Use in
Aircraft Interiors
Graphene: The Next Generation Material for Aerospace Industry
Latest Developments in Aerospace Graphene Materials Space
Established Role of Aluminium in Aircraft Manufacturing Renders
Improved Outlook for Aluminium Alloys
Newer Titanium Alloys Gain Traction in Aerospace Application
for Engine Parts and Airframes
New Aluminum Alloys to Emerge for Aircraft Manufacture
Superalloys Emerge as Key Manufacturing Materials for Aircraft
Engines
Nickel Alloys Combine Immense Strength and Extreme Temperature
Tolerance
Steel Alloys Lend Traction in Producing Long-Lasting Fasteners &
Landing Gear Bolts
Alloy 321: Top-of-Class Steel Alloy that Can Endure Extreme
Temperatures
Magnesium Alloys Gain Attention with Favorable Casting
Characteristics
Aircraft Electrical Systems: The Stronghold Application for
Copper & Copper Alloys
Composites not the Panacea for Better Aircraft Manufacture as
There are Few Disadvantages As Well
Growing Use of Composites in Airframes Challenge MRO Providers
to Seek for Improved Tools and Techniques
Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aerospace CO2 Emissions to Give
Edge to Ultra-Lightweight Materials
ICAO Seeks to Reduce Aircraft Energy Intensity: Energy
Intensity of International Aviation Industry (in MJ/RTK
Equivalent) for 2010-2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Alloys by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Aluminum Alloys by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Alloys by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Steel Alloys by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Steel Alloys by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel Alloys by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Titanium Alloys
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Titanium Alloys by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Titanium Alloys by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Super Alloys by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Super Alloys by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Super Alloys by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Composite
Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Composite Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Composite Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aircraft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aircraft by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Military Aircraft
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Military Aircraft by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Military Aircraft by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Business &
General Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Business & General Aviation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Business & General
Aviation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Aircraft
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Aircraft Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Aircraft Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Materials
by Type - Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super
Alloys, Composite Materials and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by Type -
Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys,
Composite Materials and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Alloys,
Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite
Materials and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Materials
by Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft,
Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft,
Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business & General
Aviation and Other Aircraft Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Type - Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium
Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite Materials and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by
Type - Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super
Alloys, Composite Materials and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Alloys,
Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite
Materials and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military
Aircraft, Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft,
Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business & General
Aviation and Other Aircraft Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Type - Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium
Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite Materials and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by Type -
Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys,
Composite Materials and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Alloys,
Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite
Materials and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military
Aircraft, Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft,
Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business & General
Aviation and Other Aircraft Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Type - Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium
Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite Materials and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: China Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by Type -
Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys,
Composite Materials and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Alloys,
Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite
Materials and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military
Aircraft, Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: China Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft,
Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business & General
Aviation and Other Aircraft Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Type - Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium
Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite Materials and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by
Type - Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super
Alloys, Composite Materials and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Alloys,
Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite
Materials and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military
Aircraft, Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft,
Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business & General
Aviation and Other Aircraft Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Type - Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium
Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite Materials and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: France Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by
Type - Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super
Alloys, Composite Materials and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Alloys,
Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite
Materials and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military
Aircraft, Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: France Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft,
Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business & General
Aviation and Other Aircraft Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Type - Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium
Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite Materials and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by
Type - Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super
Alloys, Composite Materials and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum
Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite
Materials and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military
Aircraft, Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft,
Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials
by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business & General
Aviation and Other Aircraft Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Type - Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium
Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite Materials and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by Type -
Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys,
Composite Materials and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Alloys,
Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite
Materials and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military
Aircraft, Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft,
Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business & General
Aviation and Other Aircraft Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Materials
by Type - Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super
Alloys, Composite Materials and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by Type -
Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys,
Composite Materials and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Alloys,
Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite
Materials and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Materials
by Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft,
Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft,
Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business & General
Aviation and Other Aircraft Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Type - Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium
Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite Materials and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by Type -
Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys,
Composite Materials and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Alloys,
Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite
Materials and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military
Aircraft, Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft,
Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business & General
Aviation and Other Aircraft Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Type - Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium
Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite Materials and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by
Type - Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super
Alloys, Composite Materials and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum Alloys,
Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite
Materials and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace
Materials by Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military
Aircraft, Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Aerospace Materials by
Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft,
Business & General Aviation and Other Aircraft Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Materials
by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business & General
Aviation and Other Aircraft Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Materials by Type - Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys,
Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite Materials and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Aerospace
Materials by Type - Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium
Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite Materials and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace
Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys,
Composite Materials and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
