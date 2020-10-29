The global market for Agricultural Sprayers is projected to reach US$2.9 billion by 2025
Oct 29, 2020, 10:53 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Agricultural Sprayers is projected to reach US$2.9 billion by 2025, driven by growing food security concerns and the ensuing focus shed on yields and crop productivity. Sprayers are essential piece of farm equipment that plays a key role in influencing effective crop production. Defined as implements used on farms to spray pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, defoliants and water, agricultural sprayers are ubiquitous farm equipment. Machine-operated sprayers are growing in popularity against the backdrop of the strong emphasis laid on mechanization. Â Given that the most important goal in agriculture is ensuring uniform distribution of fertilizers and pesticides throughout the crop foliage, there is significant R&D activity focused on developing innovative sprayers that save time, manual labor, and achieve consistent spray coverage with as little chemicals as possible. Given the growing environmental and health concerns associated with pesticides, Â overdosing or overspraying is emerging into an expensive mistake for farmers resulting in pesticide wastages, aggravation of the risk of Â groundwater contamination and increased pesticide residues on crops over the permissible limit. The scenario therefore offers strong opportunities for innovative sprayers especially as Agriculture 4.0 hits major countries worldwide. Poised to benefit in this regard is the adoption of crop spraying drones, also known as, agri-copter. Key benefits offered by these drones include significantly reduction the Â amount of pesticides and insecticides used; elimination of overspray; reduced concerns over toxic pesticide residues in crops; efficiency and safety over and above traditional, outdated and haphazard crop dusting; tailored and precision administration of weed killers in a manner that prevents herbicide resistance; eliminates human health hazard associated with back-pack sprayers; ability to reach remote areas of farmlands inaccessible to tractors and farmers; sensor-enabled drones measure fertilizers to be sprayed in real-time based on soil and crop health.
Other major trend influencing growth in the market include growing need to improve farm efficiency and productivity; growing farm sizes and increase in corporate farming; shortage of labor and rising farmworker wages; growing agricultural trade; rising popularity of multi-rotor drones; among others. The U.S, Europe and China represent the large markets worldwide with a combined share of 69.4%. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period against the backdrop of the emergence of smart agriculture as a new industry in the country. Farming methods and practices are rapidly changing in China. From Northwestern Xinjiang to Jiansanjiang, several pilot projects are underway involving driverless tractors, satellites, drones, pest-detecting cameras and farmerless farms. Â Asia-Pacific excluding China follows next with a 8.1% CAGR with India and other Southeast Asian countries, also racing to digitalize farming.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Agricultural Sprayers
Tracing the Evolution of Sprayers
Major Components of Sprayers
Pumps
Tanks
Control Valves and Pressure Regulation
Filtration
Nozzles
Nozzle Screens and Strainers
Types of Agricultural Sprayers
Low Pressure Sprayers
High Pressure Sprayers
Air Carrier Sprayers
Mist Blowers or Foggers
Hand-operated Sprayers
Spot Sprayers
ATV Sprayers
Hydraulic Sprayer Vs Low Volume Sprayer
Boom Sprayers Vs Boomless Sprayers
Growing Need to Improve Farm Efficiency and Productivity Fuels
Growth in the Agricultural Sprayers Market
Developing Regions Promise High Growth for Agricultural
Sprayers Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Agricultural Sprayers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Self-Propelled (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
Trailed (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Farm Sizes and Increase in Corporate Farming
Necessitates Use of Mechanized Equipment, Fuels Demand for
Crop Sprayers
Farm Size Distribution Worldwide - Percentage Breakdown of Farm
Land by Size and Region
With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to
Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Drives Demand for
Agriculture Sprayers
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand Growth in Million Tonnes
for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-
2017 and 2018-2027
Shortage of Labor and Rising Farmworker Wages Drive Demand for
Mechanized Agricultural Sprayers
Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Agricultural
Machinery - Agricultural Employment as % of Total Employment
for the Period 2000-2018
Real Wages of Hired Farmworkers in the US (in $ Per Hour) for
the Period 2002-2018
Growing Agricultural Trade Worldwide to Create Major
Opportunities for Agricultural Sprayers Vendors
Grains Trade Worldwide: Breakdown of Import Volume (Million
Metric Tons) by Wheat, Rice (Milled) and Corn for the Years
2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20
Global Grains Trade Worldwide: Breakdown of Export Volume:
( Million Metric Tons) by Corn, Rice (Milled) and Wheat for the
Years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20
Global Prices of Cereals in US$ per Ton for the Years 2019 and
2025
Mechanized Farm Tools and Equipment Emerge as Critical
Components for Improving Agricultural Efficiency
Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries
Rising Importance of Pesticide Spraying to Improve Farm
Efficiency Fuels Demand for Sprayers
Intense Focus on Increasing Production of Cereals and Grains to
Drive Demand for Sprayers
World Cereal Consumption by Type in Million Metric Tons for the
Years 2019 through 2025
World Cereal Production by Type in Million Metric Tons for the
Years 2019 through 2025
Growing Use of Drones for Spraying Pesticides Revolutionizes
Agricultural Sector
Drones Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Traditional Backpack
Sprayers
Growing Significance of Drones in Controlling Invasive Plants
Drones Critical for Improving Crop Yields
Drones Finding Use in Dispensing Beneficial Pest-Eating Insects
Advanced Spreader to Control Invasive Plants and Mosquitoes
Researchers Focus on Developing Drones for New Pest Control
Solutions
Drone Swarms Technology for Spraying of Large Areas
Multi-Rotor Drones Find Use in Spraying Applications
Developing Economies Exhibit High Interest in Using Drones for
Agricultural Spraying Purposes
Legislative Policies Continue to Present Challenges for Drone
Use in Spraying Applications
Herbicides Application: An Overview of Spraying Equipment Used
for Application
Boom Sprayers Market: An Overview
Self-Propelled Sprayers: An Emerging Market
A Glance at Select Self-Propelled Spraying Machines
Global Self-Propelled Sprayer Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Application for 2019
Comprehensive Maintenance: An Important Aspect to Improve
Sprayer Efficiency
High-end Crop Spraying Technology Increases Accuracy and
Enhances Farm Efficiency
Innovations & Advancements
Advancements in Precision Technology of Sprayers Presents New
Growth Opportunities
Latest Farm Technologies Revolutionize the Farming Space
Robotics Technology for Farm Spraying
Advancements in Sprayer Technologies for Vegetable Farming
Researchers Develop Intelligent Sprayers for the Nursery Industry
Researchers Develop Ultrasonic Sensor-Based Automatic Spraying
System to Reduce Pesticide Use in Orchards
Solar Powered Agricultural Sprayer: An Economical Technology
IIT-M Develops Agricopter for Pesticide Spraying
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Handheld by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Handheld by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Handheld by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Self-Propelled by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Self-Propelled by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Self-Propelled by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Tractor-Mounted
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Tractor-Mounted by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Tractor-Mounted by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Trailed by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Trailed by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Trailed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Aerial by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Small by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Small by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Small by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Medium by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Medium by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Large by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Large by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Large by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Cereals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Cereals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Cereals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Oilseeds by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Oilseeds by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Oilseeds by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Fruits &
Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Crops by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Crops by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Crops by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Agricultural Sprayers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted,
Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by Type -
Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,
Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by Farm
Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by
Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and
Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by Crop -
Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by
Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,
Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted,
Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and
Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,
Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and
Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,
Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted,
Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and
Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,
Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and
Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,
Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted,
Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: China Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and
Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,
Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 71: China Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and
Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: China Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,
Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Agricultural Sprayers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted,
Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and
Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,
Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and
Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,
Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted,
Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: France Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and
Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,
Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 92: France Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and
Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: France Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,
Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted,
Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and
Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,
Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural
Sprayers by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Small, Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and
Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural
Sprayers by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted,
Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and
Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,
Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and
Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,
Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted,
Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by Type -
Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,
Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 119: UK Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by Farm
Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by
Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural
