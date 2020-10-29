NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Agricultural Sprayers is projected to reach US$2.9 billion by 2025, driven by growing food security concerns and the ensuing focus shed on yields and crop productivity. Sprayers are essential piece of farm equipment that plays a key role in influencing effective crop production. Defined as implements used on farms to spray pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, defoliants and water, agricultural sprayers are ubiquitous farm equipment. Machine-operated sprayers are growing in popularity against the backdrop of the strong emphasis laid on mechanization. Â Given that the most important goal in agriculture is ensuring uniform distribution of fertilizers and pesticides throughout the crop foliage, there is significant R&D activity focused on developing innovative sprayers that save time, manual labor, and achieve consistent spray coverage with as little chemicals as possible. Given the growing environmental and health concerns associated with pesticides, Â overdosing or overspraying is emerging into an expensive mistake for farmers resulting in pesticide wastages, aggravation of the risk of Â groundwater contamination and increased pesticide residues on crops over the permissible limit. The scenario therefore offers strong opportunities for innovative sprayers especially as Agriculture 4.0 hits major countries worldwide. Poised to benefit in this regard is the adoption of crop spraying drones, also known as, agri-copter. Key benefits offered by these drones include significantly reduction the Â amount of pesticides and insecticides used; elimination of overspray; reduced concerns over toxic pesticide residues in crops; efficiency and safety over and above traditional, outdated and haphazard crop dusting; tailored and precision administration of weed killers in a manner that prevents herbicide resistance; eliminates human health hazard associated with back-pack sprayers; ability to reach remote areas of farmlands inaccessible to tractors and farmers; sensor-enabled drones measure fertilizers to be sprayed in real-time based on soil and crop health.



Other major trend influencing growth in the market include growing need to improve farm efficiency and productivity; growing farm sizes and increase in corporate farming; shortage of labor and rising farmworker wages; growing agricultural trade; rising popularity of multi-rotor drones; among others. The U.S, Europe and China represent the large markets worldwide with a combined share of 69.4%. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period against the backdrop of the emergence of smart agriculture as a new industry in the country. Farming methods and practices are rapidly changing in China. From Northwestern Xinjiang to Jiansanjiang, several pilot projects are underway involving driverless tractors, satellites, drones, pest-detecting cameras and farmerless farms. Â Asia-Pacific excluding China follows next with a 8.1% CAGR with India and other Southeast Asian countries, also racing to digitalize farming.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Agricultural Sprayers

Tracing the Evolution of Sprayers

Major Components of Sprayers

Pumps

Tanks

Control Valves and Pressure Regulation

Filtration

Nozzles

Nozzle Screens and Strainers

Types of Agricultural Sprayers

Low Pressure Sprayers

High Pressure Sprayers

Air Carrier Sprayers

Mist Blowers or Foggers

Hand-operated Sprayers

Spot Sprayers

ATV Sprayers

Hydraulic Sprayer Vs Low Volume Sprayer

Boom Sprayers Vs Boomless Sprayers

Growing Need to Improve Farm Efficiency and Productivity Fuels

Growth in the Agricultural Sprayers Market

Developing Regions Promise High Growth for Agricultural

Sprayers Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Agricultural Sprayers Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Self-Propelled (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Trailed (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Farm Sizes and Increase in Corporate Farming

Necessitates Use of Mechanized Equipment, Fuels Demand for

Crop Sprayers

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide - Percentage Breakdown of Farm

Land by Size and Region

With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to

Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Drives Demand for

Agriculture Sprayers

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand Growth in Million Tonnes

for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-

2017 and 2018-2027

Shortage of Labor and Rising Farmworker Wages Drive Demand for

Mechanized Agricultural Sprayers

Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Agricultural

Machinery - Agricultural Employment as % of Total Employment

for the Period 2000-2018

Real Wages of Hired Farmworkers in the US (in $ Per Hour) for

the Period 2002-2018

Growing Agricultural Trade Worldwide to Create Major

Opportunities for Agricultural Sprayers Vendors

Grains Trade Worldwide: Breakdown of Import Volume (Million

Metric Tons) by Wheat, Rice (Milled) and Corn for the Years

2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20

Global Grains Trade Worldwide: Breakdown of Export Volume:

( Million Metric Tons) by Corn, Rice (Milled) and Wheat for the

Years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20

Global Prices of Cereals in US$ per Ton for the Years 2019 and

2025

Mechanized Farm Tools and Equipment Emerge as Critical

Components for Improving Agricultural Efficiency

Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries

Rising Importance of Pesticide Spraying to Improve Farm

Efficiency Fuels Demand for Sprayers

Intense Focus on Increasing Production of Cereals and Grains to

Drive Demand for Sprayers

World Cereal Consumption by Type in Million Metric Tons for the

Years 2019 through 2025

World Cereal Production by Type in Million Metric Tons for the

Years 2019 through 2025

Growing Use of Drones for Spraying Pesticides Revolutionizes

Agricultural Sector

Drones Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Traditional Backpack

Sprayers

Growing Significance of Drones in Controlling Invasive Plants

Drones Critical for Improving Crop Yields

Drones Finding Use in Dispensing Beneficial Pest-Eating Insects

Advanced Spreader to Control Invasive Plants and Mosquitoes

Researchers Focus on Developing Drones for New Pest Control

Solutions

Drone Swarms Technology for Spraying of Large Areas

Multi-Rotor Drones Find Use in Spraying Applications

Developing Economies Exhibit High Interest in Using Drones for

Agricultural Spraying Purposes

Legislative Policies Continue to Present Challenges for Drone

Use in Spraying Applications

Herbicides Application: An Overview of Spraying Equipment Used

for Application

Boom Sprayers Market: An Overview

Self-Propelled Sprayers: An Emerging Market

A Glance at Select Self-Propelled Spraying Machines

Global Self-Propelled Sprayer Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Application for 2019

Comprehensive Maintenance: An Important Aspect to Improve

Sprayer Efficiency

High-end Crop Spraying Technology Increases Accuracy and

Enhances Farm Efficiency

Innovations & Advancements

Advancements in Precision Technology of Sprayers Presents New

Growth Opportunities

Latest Farm Technologies Revolutionize the Farming Space

Robotics Technology for Farm Spraying

Advancements in Sprayer Technologies for Vegetable Farming

Researchers Develop Intelligent Sprayers for the Nursery Industry

Researchers Develop Ultrasonic Sensor-Based Automatic Spraying

System to Reduce Pesticide Use in Orchards

Solar Powered Agricultural Sprayer: An Economical Technology

IIT-M Develops Agricopter for Pesticide Spraying



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Handheld by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Handheld by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Handheld by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Self-Propelled by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Self-Propelled by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Self-Propelled by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Tractor-Mounted

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Tractor-Mounted by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Tractor-Mounted by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Trailed by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Trailed by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Trailed by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Aerial by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Small by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Small by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Small by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Medium by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Medium by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Large by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Large by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Large by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Cereals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Cereals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Cereals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Oilseeds by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Oilseeds by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Oilseeds by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Fruits &

Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Crops by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Crops by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Crops by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Agricultural Sprayers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted,

Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by Type -

Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by Farm

Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by

Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and

Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by Crop -

Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by

Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted,

Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and

Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and

Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted,

Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and

Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and

Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted,

Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: China Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and

Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 71: China Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and

Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: China Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Agricultural Sprayers Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted,

Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and

Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and

Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted,

Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: France Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and

Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 92: France Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and

Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: France Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted,

Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and

Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural

Sprayers by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Small, Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and

Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural

Sprayers by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted,

Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and

Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and

Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by

Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers

by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,

Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted,

Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by Type -

Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural

Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by Farm

Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by

Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural



