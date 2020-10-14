NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for Aircraft Cabin Interiors is projected to reach US$36.6 billion by 2025, driven by shifting interior design perspectives which are changing from the traditional focus on functional optimization towards quality of passenger experience. The quality of the travelling environment is today of significant importance for airline companies against a backdrop of growing competition and increased commoditization of air travel services. One of the ways to de-commoditize air travel is to create new value. With people around the globe today increasingly investing in memories that come with vacations and family travels rather than spending on material things, the flying experience, especially in-flight experience is gathering importance. Comfortable interiors are therefore emerging into a powerful service differentiator. The psychological impact of comfort is helping bring aircraft interiors into focus on par with mechanical engineering designs. Few of the ways in which cabin interiors influence passenger comfort and flying experience include cabins adorned and decorated with rich tapestry, upholstery and furnishings help impart of sense of luxurious comfort; bright and stylish cabins create a feeling of well-being and satisfaction with the services offered; cabins with more space and legroom create an Illusion of more value for money; cabin lighting schemes influence passenger moods and perception of quality of the airline service. Similar to lighting, the color of cabin interiors also influence passenger mood and this explains why a large majority of aircraft have blue colored seats. Blue as a color is known for its calming effect and is therefore valued for its touted ability to make travel less stressful by invoking feelings of trust, efficiency, serenity, coolness. Other popular colors for cabin interiors include yellow which boosts self-esteem, optimism and confidence; green which encourages feelings of harmony, equilibrium and peace; and orange which brings sensuality, passion and fun into the flying experience.







The retrofit segment is estimated to witness strong growth rate in the coming years as a result of upgrades of aircraft seating systems in aging commercial fleets to improve passenger safety. The business class segment of the aircraft seating market is also expected to account for a sizable share of revenues supported by demand for luxurious seating solutions against the backdrop of rising incomes, and greater spending by companies on corporate travel. A key trend in the seating market is the growing investments in raw fabrics and technical textiles for producing quality seats and increasing use of advanced hybrid composite materials for manufacturing aircraft seats. Smart and sophisticated windows and windshields are gaining in prominence for their advanced features such as trajectory predictions, performance computation and navigation. Like aircraft seats, composite windows and windshields will score the highest market gains given the focus shed on lightweight interior components to improve fuel economy and lower fuel costs. Few of the advancements in aircraft windows and windshields include smart dimmable windows that allow adjustment of light quantity. Smart windows are gradually replacing traditional standard plastic shade pull-down windows. A key trend in the market is the growing demand for carbon fiber composites as it allows deployment of IFE (in-flight entertainment) systems, such as passenger interfaces for games, telephone services, music and movies as well as touch screens within airplanes. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 67.6% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period supported by blossoming domestic aviation market under the aegis of economic modernization which has resulted in over 600 million passengers travelling annually through China's expanding network of airports.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Aircraft Cabin Interior

Aircraft Cabin Interiors: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Traditional Revenue

Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

World Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions:

(2019 & 2025)

World Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific,

Rest of World, Latin America, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan

Seating Solutions Drive Overall Growth in Aircraft Cabin

Interiors Market

In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) Segment Set to Make Big Gains

Sophisticated Lighting Solutions Widen Addressable Market

Improvements in Aircraft Galley Augur Well

Advanced Lavatory Solutions Enthuse Air Passengers

Innovative Windows & Windshields Make a Cut

Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aircraft Cabin Interior Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019

Seating (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Astronics Corporation (USA)

BAE Systems plc (UK)

Bucher Group (Switzerland)

Cobham plc (UK)

Collins Aerospace (USA)

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany)

FACC AG (Austria)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (USA)

Gogo LLC (USA)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

JAMCO Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Avionics Corporation (USA)

RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Safran S.A. (France)

Thales S.A. (France)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Progressive Growth in the Commercial Aviation Sector Creates

Fertile Environment for Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft

Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion

for the Years 2011 to 2025

Rising Demand for Wide Body Commercial Aircrafts Augurs Well

Business & General Aviation Segment Amplifies Market Demand

Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by

Aircraft Type for 2019

Growth of Low-Cost Carriers Favors Market Prospects

LCC Short Haul Market as % of Total Seat Capacity by Region

Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors

Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by Geographic

Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023 and 2023-2028

Improving Military Budgets to Spur Demand for High-Tech Cabin

Interiors

Composites Emerge as Dominant Material Type

Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor Offering Lightweight &

Durable Alternative

3D Printing Eases Critical Manufacturing Requirements of

Aircraft Cabin Interiors

List of Select 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace Applications

Airlines Effecting Cabin Makeovers and Modifications to Please

Flyers and Make Profit

Upgrade Trends across Different Cabin Classes

Fewer Amenities Present Upselling Opportunities

In-Flight Connectivity

LED Systems and Cabin Refurbishments

Designers Using Specific Elements to Positively Impact

Passengers? In Flight Experience

Robotics and Automation Technologies Enhance Design,

Manufacture & Installation of Aircraft Cabin Interiors

Advancements in Aircraft Cabins Space to Improve Ambience and

Passenger Experience

Evolution and Advancements in Aircraft Interior Lighting Market

Stringent Testing Allows Airplane Windows to Withstand Vast

Amount of Stress

Stringent Testing Guidelines

Stress and Bird Strike Testing

Passenger Cabin Windows

Aircraft Windshield Fasteners

Backup Systems for Emergency

Digital Color Management Streamlining Cabin Design Process

Digital Tools Overcome Issues Related to Color Perception

Discreet Technologies Finding Use in Aircraft Interiors

Real, Authentic Materials

Select Innovative Aircraft Cabin Design and Concepts

Cabin Systems

In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity

Cabin Concepts

Material & Components

Passenger Comfort Hardware

Select Product Innovations and Launches

Cabin Safety Draw Significant Attention



