The global market for Aircraft Cabin Interiors is projected to reach US$36.6 billion by 2025
Oct 14, 2020, 08:50 ET
The global market for Aircraft Cabin Interiors is projected to reach US$36.6 billion by 2025, driven by shifting interior design perspectives which are changing from the traditional focus on functional optimization towards quality of passenger experience. The quality of the travelling environment is today of significant importance for airline companies against a backdrop of growing competition and increased commoditization of air travel services. One of the ways to de-commoditize air travel is to create new value. With people around the globe today increasingly investing in memories that come with vacations and family travels rather than spending on material things, the flying experience, especially in-flight experience is gathering importance. Comfortable interiors are therefore emerging into a powerful service differentiator. The psychological impact of comfort is helping bring aircraft interiors into focus on par with mechanical engineering designs. Few of the ways in which cabin interiors influence passenger comfort and flying experience include cabins adorned and decorated with rich tapestry, upholstery and furnishings help impart of sense of luxurious comfort; bright and stylish cabins create a feeling of well-being and satisfaction with the services offered; cabins with more space and legroom create an Illusion of more value for money; cabin lighting schemes influence passenger moods and perception of quality of the airline service. Similar to lighting, the color of cabin interiors also influence passenger mood and this explains why a large majority of aircraft have blue colored seats. Blue as a color is known for its calming effect and is therefore valued for its touted ability to make travel less stressful by invoking feelings of trust, efficiency, serenity, coolness. Other popular colors for cabin interiors include yellow which boosts self-esteem, optimism and confidence; green which encourages feelings of harmony, equilibrium and peace; and orange which brings sensuality, passion and fun into the flying experience.
The retrofit segment is estimated to witness strong growth rate in the coming years as a result of upgrades of aircraft seating systems in aging commercial fleets to improve passenger safety. The business class segment of the aircraft seating market is also expected to account for a sizable share of revenues supported by demand for luxurious seating solutions against the backdrop of rising incomes, and greater spending by companies on corporate travel. A key trend in the seating market is the growing investments in raw fabrics and technical textiles for producing quality seats and increasing use of advanced hybrid composite materials for manufacturing aircraft seats. Smart and sophisticated windows and windshields are gaining in prominence for their advanced features such as trajectory predictions, performance computation and navigation. Like aircraft seats, composite windows and windshields will score the highest market gains given the focus shed on lightweight interior components to improve fuel economy and lower fuel costs. Few of the advancements in aircraft windows and windshields include smart dimmable windows that allow adjustment of light quantity. Smart windows are gradually replacing traditional standard plastic shade pull-down windows. A key trend in the market is the growing demand for carbon fiber composites as it allows deployment of IFE (in-flight entertainment) systems, such as passenger interfaces for games, telephone services, music and movies as well as touch screens within airplanes. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 67.6% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period supported by blossoming domestic aviation market under the aegis of economic modernization which has resulted in over 600 million passengers travelling annually through China's expanding network of airports.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Aircraft Cabin Interior
Aircraft Cabin Interiors: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Traditional Revenue
Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
World Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Region: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions:
(2019 & 2025)
World Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific,
Rest of World, Latin America, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan
Seating Solutions Drive Overall Growth in Aircraft Cabin
Interiors Market
In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) Segment Set to Make Big Gains
Sophisticated Lighting Solutions Widen Addressable Market
Improvements in Aircraft Galley Augur Well
Advanced Lavatory Solutions Enthuse Air Passengers
Innovative Windows & Windshields Make a Cut
Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aircraft Cabin Interior Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019
Seating (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Astronics Corporation (USA)
BAE Systems plc (UK)
Bucher Group (Switzerland)
Cobham plc (UK)
Collins Aerospace (USA)
Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany)
FACC AG (Austria)
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (USA)
Gogo LLC (USA)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
JAMCO Corporation (Japan)
Panasonic Avionics Corporation (USA)
RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Safran S.A. (France)
Thales S.A. (France)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Progressive Growth in the Commercial Aviation Sector Creates
Fertile Environment for Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft
Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2018 & 2038
Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion
for the Years 2011 to 2025
Rising Demand for Wide Body Commercial Aircrafts Augurs Well
Business & General Aviation Segment Amplifies Market Demand
Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the
Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by
Aircraft Type for 2019
Growth of Low-Cost Carriers Favors Market Prospects
LCC Short Haul Market as % of Total Seat Capacity by Region
Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors
Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by Geographic
Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023 and 2023-2028
Improving Military Budgets to Spur Demand for High-Tech Cabin
Interiors
Composites Emerge as Dominant Material Type
Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor Offering Lightweight &
Durable Alternative
3D Printing Eases Critical Manufacturing Requirements of
Aircraft Cabin Interiors
List of Select 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace Applications
Airlines Effecting Cabin Makeovers and Modifications to Please
Flyers and Make Profit
Upgrade Trends across Different Cabin Classes
Fewer Amenities Present Upselling Opportunities
In-Flight Connectivity
LED Systems and Cabin Refurbishments
Designers Using Specific Elements to Positively Impact
Passengers? In Flight Experience
Robotics and Automation Technologies Enhance Design,
Manufacture & Installation of Aircraft Cabin Interiors
Advancements in Aircraft Cabins Space to Improve Ambience and
Passenger Experience
Evolution and Advancements in Aircraft Interior Lighting Market
Stringent Testing Allows Airplane Windows to Withstand Vast
Amount of Stress
Stringent Testing Guidelines
Stress and Bird Strike Testing
Passenger Cabin Windows
Aircraft Windshield Fasteners
Backup Systems for Emergency
Digital Color Management Streamlining Cabin Design Process
Digital Tools Overcome Issues Related to Color Perception
Discreet Technologies Finding Use in Aircraft Interiors
Real, Authentic Materials
Select Innovative Aircraft Cabin Design and Concepts
Cabin Systems
In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity
Cabin Concepts
Material & Components
Passenger Comfort Hardware
Select Product Innovations and Launches
Cabin Safety Draw Significant Attention
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Seating by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Seating by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Seating by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for IFE by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for IFE by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for IFE by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Lighting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Lighting by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Galley by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Galley by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Galley by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Lavatory by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Lavatory by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Lavatory by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Windows &
Windshields by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Windows & Windshields by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Windows & Windshields
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Stowage Bin by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Stowage Bin by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Stowage Bin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Panels by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Panels by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Panels by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Composites by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Composites by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Composites by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Alloys by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Alloys by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Alloys by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for OEM by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Aftermarket by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 41: World Historic Review for Aftermarket by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for MRO by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: World Historic Review for MRO by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for MRO by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Improving Commercial Aviation Sector to Boost Prospects
Outsourcing: Looming Large Over the Aerospace Industry
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory,
Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by
Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &
Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seating, IFE,
Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin
and Panels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by
Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Alloys and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by
End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM,
Aftermarket and MRO for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory,
Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &
Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &
Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Alloys and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM, Aftermarket and MRO for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory,
Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by
Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &
Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &
Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by
Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Alloys and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by
End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM, Aftermarket and MRO for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
China: Fastest Growing Market
Comac Threatens to Overturn the Hegemony of Airbus and Boeing
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory,
Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 74: China Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by
Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &
Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &
Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: China Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by
Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Alloys and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 80: China Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by
End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM, Aftermarket and MRO for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Europe: A Major Aerospace Hub
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory,
Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &
Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &
Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Alloys and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM, Aftermarket and MRO for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory,
Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 95: France Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &
Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &
Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: France Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Alloys and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 101: France Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM, Aftermarket and MRO for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory,
Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &
Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &
Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Alloys and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM, Aftermarket and MRO for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory,
Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &
Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &
Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Alloys and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft Cabin
Interiors by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO Markets - Independent
