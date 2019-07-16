NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The automotive fabric mainly helps in enhancing the safety of the driver and other occupants alongside makes the vehicular interior aesthetically appealing. The automotive fabric covers the interior components of the vehicles such as headliners, cockpit modules, door panels, automotive seats, flooring, vehicle acoustics, and others.



The global market for automotive fabrics is anticipated to grow with approximately 3.89% CAGR during the year 2019-2027 and is expected to gain $45,919 million until the year 2027.



The increase in the concern for the safety of the passengers, rising demand for vehicles, safety rules & regulations of the government, the rise in the demand for luxury features and the financial flexibility for the automobile purchase are primarily driving the market growth.

One of the important drivers has been the increase in the concern for the safety of the passengers.Also, the increasing numbers of road accidents are propelling various car manufacturers to install different active and passive safety systems, thereby, minimizing the road mishaps as much as possible.



Volatility in raw materials prices and the impact of leather production on the environment are the major factors hindering the automotive fabrics market.



Geographically, the global automotive fabrics market has been segmented on the basis of four major regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Rest of World regional segment.

The Asia-Pacific automotive fabrics market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, mainly due to the increased production of automobiles in countries such as China and India.Also, the rise in automotive manufacturing plants and an increase in demand for the raw material components is expected to fuel the growth of the automotive fabric market.



Furthermore, the increase in disposable income in the Asian countries boosts the automotive sales in this region.



Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Seiren Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., SRF Limited, Heathcoat Fabrics Ltd., Lear Corporation, Faurecia S.A, Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd., Martur Automotive Seating System, Grupo Antolín-Irausa, S.A., Acme Mills Company Inc., and Adient PLC are the most eminent companies operating in the market.



