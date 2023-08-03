The Global Market for Bioenergy 2023 to 2033: Industry Developments and Investments

03 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Bioenergy 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Market for Bioenergy 2023-2033 is an essential resource for anyone involved in the energy and sustainability industries. The report provides extensive proprietary data on producers, production, demand, applications, market share, and pricing.
Bioenergy, a form of renewable energy derived from different sources of biomass, is viewed as a key pathway to net zero. Biomass is a promising alternative source for producing clean and sustainable energy and products, because of its communal availability, relatively lower price, and zero harmful emissions.
Biomass originates from microbes and vegetation and is generally classified into agriculture biomass, forestry biomass, crops, wood-based biomass, municipal and industrial waste, food waste, animal and human-generated waste.
Biomass can be transformed into biofuels through biological and thermal conversion approaches, such as pyrolysis, gasification, and combustion. Bioenergy technologies are fully commercial, proven at scale, and can deliver the full range of energy services: power, heat and transport fuel.
Report contents include:
- Markets drivers, trends and challenges.
- Bioenergy demand and consumption, historical and forecast to 2033.
- Prices for bioenergy, by type 2020-2023.
- Analysis of feedstocks including prices.
- Market analysis including key players, end use markets, production processes, costs, production capacities, market demand for bioenergy.
- Market segmentation analysis including:
- Biodiesel.
- Renewable diesel.
- Bio-aviation oil.
- Bio-naphtha.
- Biomethanol.
- Bioethanol.
- Biobutanol.
- Biogas/biomethane.
- Biosyngas.
- Bio-Hydrogen.
- Electrofuels.
- Algal biofuels.
- Green ammonia.
- Bio-oils.
- Waste lubricant oils.
- Chemical recycling for biofuels.
- Biofuels from carbon capture.
- Refuse-Derived Fuels.
- Wood chip and pellet biofuels.
- Production and synthesis methods.
- Bioenergy industry developments and investments 2020-2023.
- Profiles of 206 corporations, companies and start-ups. Companies profiled include Algenol, Apeiron Bioenergy, Biogasclean A/S, BTG Bioliquids, Byogy Renewables, Ductor, Enerkem, ENGIE, Euglena Co., Ltd., Firefly Green Fuels, FORGE Hydrocarbons Corporation, Fulcrum Bioenergy, Genecis Bioindustries, Gevo, Graforce Hydro GmbH, Hy2Gen AG, HydGene Renewables, Infinium Electrofuels, Kvasir Technologies, Mercurius Biorefining, Obeo Biogas, Opera Bioscience, Primary Ocean, Reverion, Steeper Energy, SunFire GmbH, Vertus Energy and Viridos, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 WHAT IS BIOENERGY?
3 BIOENERGY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS 2020-2023
4 THE GLOBAL BIOENERGY MARKET
4.1 Market drivers
4.2 Market challenges
4.3 Bioenergy markets
4.3.1 Heat
4.3.2 Transport
4.3.3 Power
4.4 Diesel substitutes and alternatives
4.5 Gasoline substitutes and alternatives
4.6 Global biofuels demand to 2040
4.7 Liquid biofuels market 2020-2033, by type and production
4.8 Comparison of biofuel costs 2023, by type
4.9 Conversion of biomass
4.10 Types of bioenergy products
4.10.1 Solid biomass based energy
4.10.2 Liquid biomass based energy
4.10.3 Gaseous biomass based energy
4.10.4 Conventional biomass based energy
4.10.5 Advanced biomassed based energy
4.11 Feedstocks
4.11.1 First-generation (1-G)
4.11.2 Second-generation (2-G)
4.11.2.1 Lignocellulosic wastes and residues
4.11.2.2 Biorefinery lignin
4.11.3 Third-generation (3-G)
4.11.3.1 Algal biofuels
4.11.4 Fourth-generation (4-G)
4.11.5 Advantages and disadvantages, by generation
4.11.6 Energy crops
4.11.7 Agricultural residues
4.11.8 Manure, sewage sludge and organic waste
4.11.9 Forestry and wood waste
4.11.10 Feedstock costs
5 BIOENERGY PRICES 2020-2023, BY TYPE
6 BIOMASS-BASED DIESEL
6.1 Biodiesel
6.1.1 Biodiesel by generation
6.1.2 Production of biodiesel and other biofuels
6.1.2.1 Pyrolysis of biomass
6.1.2.2 Vegetable oil transesterification
6.1.2.3 Vegetable oil hydrogenation (HVO)
6.1.2.4 Biodiesel from tall oil
6.1.2.5 Fischer-Tropsch BioDiesel
6.1.2.6 Hydrothermal liquefaction of biomass
6.1.2.7 CO2 capture and Fischer-Tropsch (FT)
6.1.2.8 Dymethyl ether (DME)
6.1.3 Prices
6.1.4 Global production and consumption
6.2 Renewable diesel
6.2.1 Production
6.2.2 Prices
6.2.3 Global consumption
7 BIO-AVIATION FUEL
7.1 Description
7.1.1 Global market
7.1.2 Production pathways
7.1.3 Prices
7.1.4 Biojet fuel production capacities
7.1.5 Challenges
7.1.6 Global consumption
8 BIO-NAPHTHA FUELS
8.1 Overview
8.2 Markets and applications
8.3 Prices
8.4 Production capacities, by producer, current and planned
8.5 Production capacities, total (tonnes), historical, current and planned
9 BIOMETHANOL
9.1 Methanol-to gasoline technology
9.1.1 Production processes
9.1.1.1 Anaerobic digestion
9.1.1.2 Biomass gasification
9.1.1.3 Power to Methane
9.1.2 Biomethanol prices
10 BIOETHANOL
10.1 Technology description
10.2 1G Bio-Ethanol
10.3 Ethanol to jet fuel technology
10.4 Methanol from pulp & paper production
10.5 Sulfite spent liquor fermentation
10.6 Gasification
10.6.1 Biomass gasification and syngas fermentation
10.6.2 Biomass gasification and syngas thermochemical conversion
10.7 CO2 capture and alcohol synthesis
10.8 Biomass hydrolysis and fermentation
10.8.1 Separate hydrolysis and fermentation
10.8.2 Simultaneous saccharification and fermentation (SSF)
10.8.3 Pre-hydrolysis and simultaneous saccharification and fermentation (PSSF)
10.8.4 Simultaneous saccharification and co-fermentation (SSCF)
10.8.5 Direct conversion (consolidated bioprocessing) (CBP)
10.9 Prices
10.10 Global ethanol consumption
11 BIOBUTANOL
11.1 Production
11.2 Prices
12 BIOMASS-BASED GAS
12.1 Biogas
12.1.1 Biomethane
12.1.2 Production pathways
12.1.2.1 Landfill gas recovery
12.1.2.2 Anaerobic digestion
12.1.2.3 Thermal gasification
12.1.3 Global production
12.1.4 Bio-LNG and bio-CNG
12.1.5 Plants
12.1.6 Prices
12.1.7 Carbon capture from biogas
12.2 Biosyngas
12.2.1 Production
12.2.2 Prices
12.3 Biohydrogen
12.3.1 Description
12.3.2 Production of biohydrogen from biomass
12.3.2.1 Biological Conversion Routes
12.3.2.2 Thermochemical conversion routes
12.3.3 Applications
12.3.4 Prices
12.4 Biochar in biogas production
13 ELECTROFUELS (E-FUELS)
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Benefits of e-fuels
13.2 Feedstocks
13.2.1 Hydrogen electrolysis
13.2.2 CO2 capture
13.3 Production
13.3.1 eFuel production facilities, current and planned
13.4 Electrolysers
13.4.1 Commercial alkaline electrolyser cells (AECs)
13.4.2 PEM electrolysers (PEMEC)
13.4.3 High-temperature solid oxide electrolyser cells (SOECs)
13.5 Prices
13.6 Market challenges
13.7 Companies
14 ALGAE-DERIVED BIOFUELS
14.1 Technology description
14.2 Conversion pathways
14.3 Production
14.4 Market challenges
14.5 Prices
14.6 Commercial development and producers
15 GREEN AMMONIA
15.1 Production
15.1.1 Decarbonisation of ammonia production
15.1.2 Green ammonia projects
15.2 Green ammonia synthesis methods
15.2.1 Haber-Bosch process
15.2.2 Biological nitrogen fixation
15.2.3 Electrochemical production
15.2.4 Chemical looping processes
15.3 Blue ammonia
15.3.1 Blue ammonia projects
15.4 Markets and applications
15.4.1 Chemical energy storage
15.4.1.1 Ammonia fuel cells
15.4.2 Marine fuel
15.5 Prices
15.6 Estimated market demand
15.7 Companies and projects
16 BIO-OILS
16.1 Description
16.2 Production
16.2.1 Fast Pyrolysis
16.2.2 Costs
16.2.3 Upgrading
16.3 Applications
16.4 Prices
16.5 Virgin and waste lubricant oils (WLO)
17 CHEMICAL RECYCLING FOR BIOFUELS
17.1 Plastic pyrolysis
17.2 Used tires pyrolysis
17.2.1 Conversion to biofuel
17.3 Co-pyrolysis of biomass and plastic wastes
17.4 Gasification
17.4.1 Syngas conversion to methanol
17.4.2 Biomass gasification and syngas fermentation
17.4.3 Biomass gasification and syngas thermochemical conversion
17.5 Hydrothermal cracking
18 BIOFUELS FROM CARBON CAPTURE
18.1 Overview
18.2 CO2 capture from point sources
18.3 Production routes
18.4 Prices
18.5 Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS)
18.5.1 Overview of technology
18.5.2 Biomass conversion
18.5.3 BECCS facilities
18.5.4 Challenges
18.6 Biomass carbon removal and storage (BiCRS)
18.7 Hydrogen bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (HyBECCs)
18.8 Direct air capture (DAC)
18.8.1 Description
18.8.2 Deployment
18.8.3 Point source carbon capture versus Direct Air Capture
18.8.4 Technologies
18.8.4.1 Solid sorbents
18.8.4.2 Liquid sorbents
18.8.4.3 Liquid solvents
18.8.4.4 Airflow equipment integration
18.8.4.5 Passive Direct Air Capture (PDAC)
18.8.4.6 Direct conversion
18.8.4.7 Co-product generation
18.8.4.8 Low Temperature DAC
18.8.4.9 Regeneration methods
18.8.5 Commercialization and plants
18.8.6 Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) in DAC
18.8.7 DAC plants and projects-current and planned
18.8.8 Markets for DAC
18.8.9 Costs
18.8.10 Challenges
18.8.11 Players and production
18.9 Methanol
18.10 Algae based carbon utilization
18.11 CO2-fuels from solar
18.12 Companies
18.13 Challenges
19 REFUSE-DERIVED FUELS
19.1 Overview
19.2 Production
19.2.1 Mechanical biological treatment
19.2.2 Production process
19.2.3 Markets
20 SOLID WOOD BIOFUELS
20.1 Overview
20.1.1 Solid biofuels
20.2 Production
20.2.1 Wood chips and pellets
20.3 Markets
21 COMPANY PROFILES (206 company profiles)
22 REFERENCES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5bmvz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article