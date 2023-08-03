The Global Market for Bioenergy 2023 to 2033: Industry Developments and Investments

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Bioenergy 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Bioenergy 2023-2033 is an essential resource for anyone involved in the energy and sustainability industries. The report provides extensive proprietary data on producers, production, demand, applications, market share, and pricing.

Bioenergy, a form of renewable energy derived from different sources of biomass, is viewed as a key pathway to net zero. Biomass is a promising alternative source for producing clean and sustainable energy and products, because of its communal availability, relatively lower price, and zero harmful emissions.

Biomass originates from microbes and vegetation and is generally classified into agriculture biomass, forestry biomass, crops, wood-based biomass, municipal and industrial waste, food waste, animal and human-generated waste.

Biomass can be transformed into biofuels through biological and thermal conversion approaches, such as pyrolysis, gasification, and combustion. Bioenergy technologies are fully commercial, proven at scale, and can deliver the full range of energy services: power, heat and transport fuel.

Report contents include:

Markets drivers, trends and challenges.

Bioenergy demand and consumption, historical and forecast to 2033.

Prices for bioenergy, by type 2020-2023.

Analysis of feedstocks including prices.

Market analysis including key players, end use markets, production processes, costs, production capacities, market demand for bioenergy.

Market segmentation analysis including:

Biodiesel.

Renewable diesel.

Bio-aviation oil.

Bio-naphtha.

Biomethanol.

Bioethanol.

Biobutanol.

Biogas/biomethane.

Biosyngas.

Bio-Hydrogen.

Electrofuels.

Algal biofuels.

Green ammonia.

Bio-oils.

Waste lubricant oils.

Chemical recycling for biofuels.

Biofuels from carbon capture.

Refuse-Derived Fuels.

Wood chip and pellet biofuels.

Production and synthesis methods.

Bioenergy industry developments and investments 2020-2023.

Profiles of 206 corporations, companies and start-ups. Companies profiled include Algenol, Apeiron Bioenergy, Biogasclean A/S, BTG Bioliquids, Byogy Renewables, Ductor, Enerkem, ENGIE, Euglena Co., Ltd., Firefly Green Fuels, FORGE Hydrocarbons Corporation, Fulcrum Bioenergy, Genecis Bioindustries, Gevo, Graforce Hydro GmbH, Hy2Gen AG, HydGene Renewables, Infinium Electrofuels, Kvasir Technologies, Mercurius Biorefining, Obeo Biogas, Opera Bioscience, Primary Ocean, Reverion, Steeper Energy, SunFire GmbH, Vertus Energy and Viridos, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 WHAT IS BIOENERGY?

3 BIOENERGY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS 2020-2023

4 THE GLOBAL BIOENERGY MARKET

4.1 Market drivers

4.2 Market challenges

4.3 Bioenergy markets

4.3.1 Heat

4.3.2 Transport

4.3.3 Power

4.4 Diesel substitutes and alternatives

4.5 Gasoline substitutes and alternatives

4.6 Global biofuels demand to 2040

4.7 Liquid biofuels market 2020-2033, by type and production

4.8 Comparison of biofuel costs 2023, by type

4.9 Conversion of biomass

4.10 Types of bioenergy products

4.10.1 Solid biomass based energy

4.10.2 Liquid biomass based energy

4.10.3 Gaseous biomass based energy

4.10.4 Conventional biomass based energy

4.10.5 Advanced biomassed based energy

4.11 Feedstocks

4.11.1 First-generation (1-G)

4.11.2 Second-generation (2-G)

4.11.2.1 Lignocellulosic wastes and residues

4.11.2.2 Biorefinery lignin

4.11.3 Third-generation (3-G)

4.11.3.1 Algal biofuels

4.11.4 Fourth-generation (4-G)

4.11.5 Advantages and disadvantages, by generation

4.11.6 Energy crops

4.11.7 Agricultural residues

4.11.8 Manure, sewage sludge and organic waste

4.11.9 Forestry and wood waste

4.11.10 Feedstock costs

5 BIOENERGY PRICES 2020-2023, BY TYPE

6 BIOMASS-BASED DIESEL

6.1 Biodiesel

6.1.1 Biodiesel by generation

6.1.2 Production of biodiesel and other biofuels

6.1.2.1 Pyrolysis of biomass

6.1.2.2 Vegetable oil transesterification

6.1.2.3 Vegetable oil hydrogenation (HVO)

6.1.2.4 Biodiesel from tall oil

6.1.2.5 Fischer-Tropsch BioDiesel

6.1.2.6 Hydrothermal liquefaction of biomass

6.1.2.7 CO2 capture and Fischer-Tropsch (FT)

6.1.2.8 Dymethyl ether (DME)

6.1.3 Prices

6.1.4 Global production and consumption

6.2 Renewable diesel

6.2.1 Production

6.2.2 Prices

6.2.3 Global consumption

7 BIO-AVIATION FUEL

7.1 Description

7.1.1 Global market

7.1.2 Production pathways

7.1.3 Prices

7.1.4 Biojet fuel production capacities

7.1.5 Challenges

7.1.6 Global consumption

8 BIO-NAPHTHA FUELS

8.1 Overview

8.2 Markets and applications

8.3 Prices

8.4 Production capacities, by producer, current and planned

8.5 Production capacities, total (tonnes), historical, current and planned

9 BIOMETHANOL

9.1 Methanol-to gasoline technology

9.1.1 Production processes

9.1.1.1 Anaerobic digestion

9.1.1.2 Biomass gasification

9.1.1.3 Power to Methane

9.1.2 Biomethanol prices

10 BIOETHANOL

10.1 Technology description

10.2 1G Bio-Ethanol

10.3 Ethanol to jet fuel technology

10.4 Methanol from pulp & paper production

10.5 Sulfite spent liquor fermentation

10.6 Gasification

10.6.1 Biomass gasification and syngas fermentation

10.6.2 Biomass gasification and syngas thermochemical conversion

10.7 CO2 capture and alcohol synthesis

10.8 Biomass hydrolysis and fermentation

10.8.1 Separate hydrolysis and fermentation

10.8.2 Simultaneous saccharification and fermentation (SSF)

10.8.3 Pre-hydrolysis and simultaneous saccharification and fermentation (PSSF)

10.8.4 Simultaneous saccharification and co-fermentation (SSCF)

10.8.5 Direct conversion (consolidated bioprocessing) (CBP)

10.9 Prices

10.10 Global ethanol consumption

11 BIOBUTANOL

11.1 Production

11.2 Prices

12 BIOMASS-BASED GAS

12.1 Biogas

12.1.1 Biomethane

12.1.2 Production pathways

12.1.2.1 Landfill gas recovery

12.1.2.2 Anaerobic digestion

12.1.2.3 Thermal gasification

12.1.3 Global production

12.1.4 Bio-LNG and bio-CNG

12.1.5 Plants

12.1.6 Prices

12.1.7 Carbon capture from biogas

12.2 Biosyngas

12.2.1 Production

12.2.2 Prices

12.3 Biohydrogen

12.3.1 Description

12.3.2 Production of biohydrogen from biomass

12.3.2.1 Biological Conversion Routes

12.3.2.2 Thermochemical conversion routes

12.3.3 Applications

12.3.4 Prices

12.4 Biochar in biogas production

13 ELECTROFUELS (E-FUELS)

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Benefits of e-fuels

13.2 Feedstocks

13.2.1 Hydrogen electrolysis

13.2.2 CO2 capture

13.3 Production

13.3.1 eFuel production facilities, current and planned

13.4 Electrolysers

13.4.1 Commercial alkaline electrolyser cells (AECs)

13.4.2 PEM electrolysers (PEMEC)

13.4.3 High-temperature solid oxide electrolyser cells (SOECs)

13.5 Prices

13.6 Market challenges

13.7 Companies

14 ALGAE-DERIVED BIOFUELS

14.1 Technology description

14.2 Conversion pathways

14.3 Production

14.4 Market challenges

14.5 Prices

14.6 Commercial development and producers

15 GREEN AMMONIA

15.1 Production

15.1.1 Decarbonisation of ammonia production

15.1.2 Green ammonia projects

15.2 Green ammonia synthesis methods

15.2.1 Haber-Bosch process

15.2.2 Biological nitrogen fixation

15.2.3 Electrochemical production

15.2.4 Chemical looping processes

15.3 Blue ammonia

15.3.1 Blue ammonia projects

15.4 Markets and applications

15.4.1 Chemical energy storage

15.4.1.1 Ammonia fuel cells

15.4.2 Marine fuel

15.5 Prices

15.6 Estimated market demand

15.7 Companies and projects

16 BIO-OILS

16.1 Description

16.2 Production

16.2.1 Fast Pyrolysis

16.2.2 Costs

16.2.3 Upgrading

16.3 Applications

16.4 Prices

16.5 Virgin and waste lubricant oils (WLO)

17 CHEMICAL RECYCLING FOR BIOFUELS

17.1 Plastic pyrolysis

17.2 Used tires pyrolysis

17.2.1 Conversion to biofuel

17.3 Co-pyrolysis of biomass and plastic wastes

17.4 Gasification

17.4.1 Syngas conversion to methanol

17.4.2 Biomass gasification and syngas fermentation

17.4.3 Biomass gasification and syngas thermochemical conversion

17.5 Hydrothermal cracking

18 BIOFUELS FROM CARBON CAPTURE

18.1 Overview

18.2 CO2 capture from point sources

18.3 Production routes

18.4 Prices

18.5 Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS)

18.5.1 Overview of technology

18.5.2 Biomass conversion

18.5.3 BECCS facilities

18.5.4 Challenges

18.6 Biomass carbon removal and storage (BiCRS)

18.7 Hydrogen bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (HyBECCs)

18.8 Direct air capture (DAC)

18.8.1 Description

18.8.2 Deployment

18.8.3 Point source carbon capture versus Direct Air Capture

18.8.4 Technologies

18.8.4.1 Solid sorbents

18.8.4.2 Liquid sorbents

18.8.4.3 Liquid solvents

18.8.4.4 Airflow equipment integration

18.8.4.5 Passive Direct Air Capture (PDAC)

18.8.4.6 Direct conversion

18.8.4.7 Co-product generation

18.8.4.8 Low Temperature DAC

18.8.4.9 Regeneration methods

18.8.5 Commercialization and plants

18.8.6 Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) in DAC

18.8.7 DAC plants and projects-current and planned

18.8.8 Markets for DAC

18.8.9 Costs

18.8.10 Challenges

18.8.11 Players and production

18.9 Methanol

18.10 Algae based carbon utilization

18.11 CO2-fuels from solar

18.12 Companies

18.13 Challenges

19 REFUSE-DERIVED FUELS

19.1 Overview

19.2 Production

19.2.1 Mechanical biological treatment

19.2.2 Production process

19.2.3 Markets

20 SOLID WOOD BIOFUELS

20.1 Overview

20.1.1 Solid biofuels

20.2 Production

20.2.1 Wood chips and pellets

20.3 Markets

21 COMPANY PROFILES (206 company profiles)

