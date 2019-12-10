NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global market for biotechnology reagents is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 6.70% during the estimated period, 2020-2028. The increasing utilization of biotechnology reagents in varied applications, the increasing protein profiling applications, and the large-scale investments, are the factors boosting the growth of the market.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global market for biotechnology reagents has constantly recorded stable growth in the last few years.The increasing research labs, bio-related technologies, and commercial requests are the primary factors pushing market growth.



The evolving biotechnology industry is another important factor in driving market growth. The innovations in bioprocessing technologies and the rising number of pharma companies are driving the biopharmaceutical market.

However, the complexities and cost of biopharmaceutical research have increased, hindering the research and development process.It becomes costly for the companies to discharge the biotech reagents after using it in research.



These factors are estimated to hinder the growth of the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

As of 2019, the North American market region dominates in terms of market share.This is attributed to the developing pharmaceutical industry.



Regionally, the United States dominates the market as a result of large-scale funding by government organizations.The region of Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing market region for the biotechnology reagents market.



This is due to the surging demands for GMO crops.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The stable growth standards and prospects of the market have resulted in the emergence of both, well-established and emerging players. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD), Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Corning Inc., are the key players in the market.



