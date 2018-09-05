LONDON, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS



Globally, calcium chloride is widely used as a dust control and de-icing agent.Its market has experienced a growing demand from the FMCG sector in recent years.







The global market for calcium chloride stands to witness a CAGR rise of 5.30% over the forecast years of 2018-2026.







MARKET INSIGHTS



The significant market segment for calcium chloride is the application segment which is further sub-divided into construction, dust control & de-icing, pharmaceuticals and other applications.Growing demand for calcium chloride in waste treatment and in several agro-industries is significantly boosting the market demand.







However, stringent regulations in using them and possible adverse effect of using calcium chloride on to the environment might prove challenging for the market growth.







REGIONAL INSIGHTS



North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world are the regions included in the geographical segmentation of the global calcium chloride market.The Asia-Pacific market is expected to exhibit a considerable growth due to several emerging companies engaging in this market.







On the other hand, the North American market is predicted to contribute most significantly during the forecast period on account of the various applications of calcium chloride for de-icing roads and runways and in the food processing sector in this region.







COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS



Some of the famous global companies operating in this market include Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd, Auro Chemical, BJ Services Company, Nedmag, Hill Brother Chemical Company, Peters Chemical Company, Solvay Sa, Quingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co.Ltd, Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Industries Co Ltd, Tiger Calcium, Tetra Chemicals, Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd, Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company (Occidental Chemical Corporation), and Zirax Limited.







