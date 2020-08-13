The Global Market for Calibration Services 2020-2024: Market Overview, Trends, Pricing and Business Development and Recent Market Activity
DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calibration Services Markets Strategies and Trends With Forecasts By Type Of Calibration, By Industry and By Country 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This industry standard report provides valuable information and insight. The report doesn't just look at market size, it examines key operational principles and industry best practices provided by industry veterans. The report looks at acquisition and divestiture opportunities. Revise pricing and service terms are included. The report helps readers to develop new service packaging and offerings and consider integrated marketing programs.
29 companies are profiled in this report. This latest version of the report includes a Major Metropolitan Market Size Table 2019.
All the important facts are here. Industry growth rates. Geographic, instrumentation and industry breakdowns of market size. Explore the potential of the industry and gain an appreciation of the big picture for a relatively new industry that is expanding onto a global stage.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Market Definition
2. Market Overview
2.1 Manufacturer Practices
2.1.1 Difference Between Manufacturer and other Vendors
2.1.2 Difference Between Electronic and Mechanical Segments
2.3 Accreditation
2.4 Segments and Capability
2.5 Industry Structure and Participants
2.6 Geographic Influences
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.2 Factors Inhibiting Growth
3.3 The Changing Role of the Manufacturer
3.4 Services Packaging
3.5 Technology Development
4. Pricing and Business Development
4.1 Calibration Service Pricing and Plans
4.2 Promotion
4.3 Customer Service
4.4 Merger and Acquisition
4.5 Competition
5. Industry Segmentation Analysis
5.1 Aerospace/Defense
5.2 Agriculture and Food Production
5.3 Automotive
5.4 Biomedical/Pharmaceutical
5.5 Communication
5.6 General Manufacturing
5.7 High Technology
5.8 Material Production
5.9 Other
6. Recent Market Activity
- Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
- Importance of These Developments
- How to Use This Section
- Transcat acquires Infinite Integral Solutions Inc.
- Endress+Hauser builds new Calibration Laboratory
- Keysight opens a new calibration facility
- Transcat Acquires Gauge Repair Service
- Trescal Announces 3 Acquisitions
- Newbow Aerospace Expands Calibration Laboratory
- Instron's Calibration Laboratory goes global
- Trescal Acquires QTI and QTI Validaciones
- Trescal Announces 2 Acquisitions
- Cross Company Acquires J. A. King
- Trescal Acquires Diamond Technical and Acteam
- Boonton Electronics and Noisecom Receive ISO 17025: 2017 Accreditation
- Transcat Acquires Angel's Instrumentation Inc.
- Trescal and Stahlwille UK sign partnership agreement
- Laboratory Testing Inc. Acquires TAC Technical Instrument
- Trescal Acquires Metriccontrol
- Keysight Technologies Acquires Thales Calibration Services
- Transcat Acquires NBS Calibrations
7. Key Players
8. The Global Market for Calibration Services
8.1 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Country
8.2 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Type
9. Global Calibration Markets - By Type of Calibration
9.1 Electrical Calibration
9.2 Dimensional Calibration
9.3 Mechanical Calibration
9.4 Thermal Calibration
9.5 Other Calibration
10. Global Calibration Markets - By Industry
10.1 Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence
10.2 Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical
10.3 Calibration Market Electronic & Communications
10.4 Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing
10.5 Calibration Market Other Industry
11. Market Sizes and Forecasts World Metropolitan Areas
11.1 World Metropolitan Areas Datatable. 2019 Market Size Forecasts
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Acteam
- Ametek
- Angel's Instrumentation Inc.
- Beamex
- Boonton Electronics
- Bruel & Kjaer
- Consumers Energy
- Cross Company
- Diamond Technical
- e2b calibration
- Emerson
- Endress & Hauser
- ESSCO Calibration Laboratory
- Fluke
- Gauge Repair Service
- GE Kaye
- Infinite Integral Solutions Inc.
- Innocal (Cole Parmer)
- Instron
- J. A. King
- Keysight Technologies
- Laboratory Testing Inc.
- Lockheed Martin
- Metriccontrol
- Mettler-Toledo/Troemner
- Micro Precision Calibration
- NBS Calibrations
- Newbow Aerospace
- Noisecom
- Optical Test and Calibration
- QTI
- QTI Validaciones
- Rhode & Schwarz
- SGS
- Siemens
- Simco
- Stahlwille UK
- TAC Technical Instrument
- Technical Maintenance Inc.
- Tektronix
- Teseq
- Thales Calibration Services
- Tradinco Instruments
- Transcat
- Trescal
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1av14
