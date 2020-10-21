NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Cancer Therapies is projected to reach US$220.5 billion by 2025, driven by the rise in cancer prevalence to epidemic proportions and the still ongoing search to find effective treatments for the disease. Despite decades of research costing billions of dollars, a cure for cancer still remains elusive. This fact when juxtaposed with the epidemic spread of cancer will result in the disease emerging into the single most difficult to tackle public healthcare burden in the coming years. The pressure is therefore intensifying to research and develop newer and more effective therapies and treatment options. The reason why cancer is complex is due to its ability to continuously evolve and undergo molecular, genetic changes that affect behavior and response of tumor cells. Cancer cells evolve myriad ways to sabotage, stymie and trick the immune system preventing it from recognizing cancer cells, making the disease more resilient, aggressive and deadly. This has profound implications for the progression of the disease despite interventional therapies. Also, there are over 100 types of known cancer types. In addition the genetic diversity of tumors especially intra-tumor genetic heterogeneity makes finding a cure a challenge which the medical community continues to grapple with. Although the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) has increased understanding of the diversity of cancer types, the disease continues to elude a cure while continuing to stretch the boundaries of medical science and understanding. Significant research is still required to understand the vast diversity of tumor gene expression, mutations and drug sensitivities.





Against the backdrop of tumor diversity, the universal "one size fits all" therapy which is the current standard of care is primitive. Therapies like chemotherapy and radiation, although help increase survival rates are beset with side-effects as they act as sledgehammers that destroy even healthy dividing cells at the cellular level. There is an urgent need for developing newer ways to target cancer`s diversity and evolution. While a cure for cancer is unlikely, targeted therapies will witness huge gains for their better prognosis. Targeted therapies revolve around identifying major pathways responsible for the disease and its progression and administering specific drugs targeting these pathways. Targeted therapies have lower side effects and are more effective than conventional therapies. However, targeted therapy increases the risk of emergence of treatment-resistant phenotypes. As an antidote to this problem is the interest shed on combined therapy targeting, stem cell transplants, molecular targeted therapy, and nanotechnology. Will these emerging therapies offer new paradigms in cancer treatment in the future, is however a question which only time will answer. Nevertheless, new advancements being made infuse optimism. For instance, scientists are close to identifying the key molecule involved in cancer`s mix and match diversity and evolution. Dubbed as DHX8, the protein influences the fundamental process in a cell called "alternative splicing`. Aberrations in alternative splicing are linked to cancer`s progression and drug resistance. Drugs targeting the DHX8 Gene can likely help us find the elusive chink in cancer`s biological armor allowing us to finally steal a march over this complex disease. An exciting future currently awaits cancer therapies through 2025 despite all the challenges involved. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 68% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period supported by the massive strides taken by the country in developing affordable next-generation therapies. Aggressive reforms in drug regulations and approval mechanisms have helped China emerge into the second largest pharmaceutical industry worldwide.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cancer Therapies: An Outlook

Chemotherapy & Targeted Therapy Lead the Global Cancer

Therapies Market

By Cancer Type

USA Leads the Cancer Therapies Market

Biotherapies to Drive Growth

Rise in Cancer Incidence & Access to Modern Therapeutics Foster

Growth

Total Number of New Cancer Cases by Type: 2018

Total Number of Cancer Deaths by Type: 2018

Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018

Cancer Mortality by Region: 2018

Age-Standardized Incidence and Mortality Rates of All Cancers

(per 100000 Population) by Region: 2018

Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth

Number of FDA-Approved Cancer Drugs: 2010-2018

Select Cancer Drug Approvals in 2019

Select Cancer Drug Approvals in 2018

Cancer Drug Pipeline to Change the Pharma Landscape

Increasing Share of Cancer Drugs as % Of Total Pharma Drug

Pipeline: 2010-2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cancer Therapies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019

Select Leading Cancer Drugs Worldwide by Sales: 2018



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry Focuses on New Approaches to Treat Cancer

Recent Advancements in Cancer Drug Discovery

A New Immunotherapy Technique that Improves Efficacy and Safety

of Cancer Treatment Developed by an Institute for Molecular

Engineering Research Team

Lymphoma Therapy Developed by BeiGene Secures US FDA Approval

New Linker Technology for Enhancing Stability of ADCs

Personalized Medicine Gains Importance

Companion Diagnostics Accelerate Role of Personalized Medicine

in Cancer Care

North American Companion Diagnostics Market (2019)

European Companion Diagnostics Market by Disease Area (2019)

Innovations in Cancer Drug Delivery: Key Factor in Product

Differentiation

Peptoid-based Nanotubes Allow Precise, Targeted Delivery of

Cancer Drugs

Combination Therapy: A Double Whammy Success

Patent Expiries of Branded Drugs to Trigger Generic Competition

Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and

Europe

Gene Therapy based Approaches Present Potential Weapon for

Battle against Cancer

Development of Novel Drug Candidates and Potential Therapies

Non-Viral Gene Therapy to Expedite Cancer Research and

Introduction of New Therapies

Rise in Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs)

Top Financial Concerns for Cancer Patients: Ranked In Order of

Influence

Oral Oncolytic Abandonment Rate (in %) by Patient Out-of-Pocket

Expenses

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Demographics & Lifestyles Raise the Risk of Cancer

Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for All Cancers by Gender (2019)

Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for Colon and Rectum Cancers

by Gender (2019)

Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for Lung & Bronchus Cancers

by Gender (2019)

Unmet Needs Leave Scope for Further Research and Development

Low Entry Barriers in Cancer Research Encourages Breakthrough

Developments

Increasing Investments by National Health Authorities

NCI Funding for Cancer Research (2002, 2008, 2014 and 2020)

Improved Screening, Diagnosis & Patient Survival Rates Trigger

Growth

Molecular Imaging of Cancer: Critical in Improving Patient

Outcomes

Innovations, Improvements, and Approvals Propel Growth

Select Cancer Drug Approvals (2018 & 2019)

Emerging Challenges in Cancer Drug Development

Drug Failures Deter Prospects of New Therapies

High Prices of Targeted Therapies Act as a Speed Breaker

Estimated Average Monthly Cost of Select Leading Cancer Drugs

in the US as of 2016

Cancer Drug Approval Processes Need to Become More Flexible for

Encouraging Innovation

Limited Tumor Specificity and Toxicity

Complicated Treatment Protocols: A Major Stumbling Block in

Patient Compliance

Reduced Smoking

Global Cigarette Consumption Per Capita by Select Countries for

1970 and 2018

Reimbursement Coverage Remains a Major Challenge

Increase in Multidrug Resistance

Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approval

Challenges Encountered in Clinical Trials

Overview of Cancer Therapy Segments

Immunotherapy: A Promising Segment

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Therapy Type (in %) for 2019

Monoclonal Antibodies for Cancer Treatment

Monoclonal Antibodies in Late-Stage Clinical Trials for Cancer

Treatment

Vaccines: A Promising Future Area of Cancer Therapeutics

Approved Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines Worldwide

CAR-T Therapy: An Innovative Therapy Focused on Engineering of

Patients? Immune Cells for Cancer Treatment

UK Researchers New Approach Holds Potential to Boost

Immunotherapies

Targeted Therapy: An Overview

Types of Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy: An Overview

Types of Chemotherapy

Risks Associated with Chemotherapy

Hormone Therapy

Drug Classes in Hormone Therapy

CANCER TYPES, APPROVED AND PIPELINE DRUGS

Prostate Cancer

Global Sales of Leading Prostate Cancer Drugs in US$ Million: 2018

Select General Risk Factors and their Relative Risk Rate in

Prostate Cancer

Select FDA Approved Drugs for Palliative Treatment of Advanced

Prostate Cancer

Select Drugs that Received Approval for Castration-Resistant

Prostate Cancer (CRPC)

Prostate Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results

Lung Cancer

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Men for Select Countries

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Women for Select Countries

Select FDA-Approved Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs

Select Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of

Dec, 2019

Select Phase III Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of

December 30, 2019

Breast Cancer

Select FDA Approved Breast Cancer Drugs

Breast Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results:

As of Dec 30, 2019

Breast Cancer Select Phase III Completed Clinical Trials with

Results: As of Dec 30, 2019

Renal Cancer

Select FDA-Approved Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs

Cervical Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Select FDA-Approved Colorectal Cancer Drugs

Skin Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Non-Hodgkin?s Lymphoma

Leukemia

Standard Approved Mode of Therapy for AML by Age Group

Blood Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results:

As of Dec 30, 2019

Blood Cancer Phase III Completed Clinical Trials with Results:

As of Dec 30, 2019

Bladder Cancer

Endometrial Cancer



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

