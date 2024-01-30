The Global Market for Carbon Black 2024-2034, with Focus on Emerging Opportunities in 3D Printing, Filtration, Food Contact and Gas Storage

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Carbon Black 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for carbon black continues to witness significant growth, driven by diverse applications ranging from tire manufacturing to various industrial processes, as well as rapidly expanding regional markets (e.g. India and Southeast Asia).

Virgin carbon black, produced from fossil fuels, is widely used as a pigment in plastics, paints, printing inks and coatings. It also offers electrical conductivity, UV protection, increasing resistance to thermal degradation, and can be used as a reinforcing filler in rubber.

The Global Market for Carbon Black 2024-2034 forecasts global demand for carbon black across traditional and emerging markets like tires, plastics, energy storage, coatings, filtration and more - from 2018 to 2034. Multiple carbon black varieties are analyzed from traditional furnace/thermal feedstock grades to specialty, recovered and renewable offerings.

Regional demand analysis covers Asia, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East/Africa geographies. The report profiles over 60 leading producers, highlighting products, production capacities, technologies and target markets.

Latest industry developments in areas like methane pyrolysis, circular carbon, tire recycling, renewable carbon black and sustainability targets are assessed.

Carbon black industry evolution, manufacturing processes, raw material supply chains and integrated business models are reviewed to project future industry growth and restructuring potentials. Pricing evolution analysis is provided across feedstocks, traditional carbon black types and niche recovered/renewable grades.

Emerging market opportunities in 3D printing, high-performance plastics, next-generation tires, filtration media, food contact and gas storage leveraging carbon black additives are examined to identify prospects.

Competitor analysis evaluates the diversification and forward integration strategies amongst merchant suppliers and downstream rubber/plastics companies. Technology adoption roadmaps across automotive, industrials and green construction relevant to carbon black are also considered as demand drivers.

Sustainable innovation and greener manufacturing are becoming increasingly important, driven by consumer demand and legislation such as the plastic packaging tax. As the demand for carbon black surges, it is important to reflect on its environmental impact and look for more sustainable solutions.

Report contents include:

Global carbon black market demand analysis from 2018 to 2034 - volumes and revenues

Demand forecasting for specialty, recovered and renewable carbon black

Competitor landscape across over 60 market players. Companies profiled include Birla Carbon , Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co., Monolith, Orion S.A., Our Carbon, Pyrum Innovations, and Tokai Carbon.

Emerging opportunities in 3D printing, filtration, food contact, gas storage

Development of alternative carbon blacks

The role of sustainable carbon black in current and future markets

Commercial production analysis covering capacities, technologies, assets

Carbon black types overview - furnace, thermal, methane pyrolysis etc.

Sustainability trends - circular carbon, tire recycling, renewable pathways

New process innovations around methane cracking, biomass pyrolysis

Raw material supply chain structure - feedstocks, integrated operations

Pricing evolution analysis - traditional feedstocks, specialty materials

Regional demand trends across Asia , Europe , North America , South America , Middle East / Africa

, , , , / Latest industry developments, partnerships, capacity expansions, mergers & acquisitions

Technology adoption roadmaps for automotive, tire, plastics and construction sectors

Market leaders in traditional and sustainable carbon black production and capacities

Future market dynamics and regulatory outlook of sustainable carbon black.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 CARBON BLACK

2.1 Types

2.2 Furnace carbon black

2.3 Commercially available carbon black

2.4 Properties of carbon black

2.5 Manufacturing processes

2.6 Markets for carbon black

2.7 Sustainability

2.8 Current pricing and forecasts

3 METHANE PYROLYSIS CARBON BLACK

3.1 Overview

3.2 Sustainability

3.3 Markets and applications

3.4 Pricing

3.5 Market players

4 SPECIALTY CARBON BLACK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Markets and applications

4.3 Pricing

5 RECOVERED CARBON BLACK (rCB)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Specifications

5.3 Sustainability

5.4 Categories for recovered carbon black

5.5 Production

5.6 Markets for recovered carbon black

5.7 Pricing

5.8 Market players

6 RENEWABLE CARBON BLACK

6.1 Overview

6.2 Current market and outlook

6.3 Pricing

6.4 Market players

7 CIRCULAR CARBON BLACK

7.1 Overview

7.2 Current market and outlook

7.3 Pricing

7.4 Market players

8 GLOBAL MARKET FOR CARBON BLACK

8.1 By type (tons)

8.2 By market (tons)

8.3 By market (revenues)

8.4 By region (Tons)

8.5 Traditional markets

8.6 Recent market news and developments

8.7 Global market for Specialty Carbon Black (tons)

8.8 Global market for Recovered Carbon Black (Tons)

8.9 Growth markets

8.10 Market supply chain

8.11 Pricing

8.12 Production capacities

9 COMPANY PROFILES

Asahi Carbon

Balkrishna Industries

BB&G AWES Lda.

Beilum Carbon Chemical

Birla Carbon

Black Bear Carbon

Bolder Industries

Bridgestone

Cabot Corporation

Cancarb Limited

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

Circtec Group

Contec

Continental

Delta-Energy Group

Denka Company

Ecolomondo

ecOTR

Elysium Nordic

Enrestec

Envigas

Epsilon Carbon

G3C Technologies

Geotech International

Hi-Green Carbon

Himadri Speciality Chemical

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

JSC Yaroslavskiy Tekhnicheskiy Uglerod

Jiangi Black Cat Carbon Black

Jinneng Science and Technology Company

Kal Tire

Klean Industries

Living Ink

Longxing Chemical Stock Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical

Monolith Materials Inc

Nature Coatings

New Energy Ltd.

Ningxia Shenzhou Tire Co.

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co., Ltd.

OCI Company

Omsk Carbon Group

Origin Materials

Orion Engineered Carbons SA

Our Carbon

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (PCBL)

PJSC Kremenchug Carbon Black Plan

Polimix Ambiental

PRTI Inc.

Pyrum Innovations

Ralson Carbon

RCB Nanotechnologies

Reoil

Scandinavian Enviro Services

Shandong Oci-Jianyang Carbon Black

Stadtwerke Osnabruck

Suzhou Baohua Carbon Black

Tokai Carbon Co Ltd

Turkmen-Carbon

Wastefront

Waverly Carbon

