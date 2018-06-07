LONDON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope



The report reviews the global markets for the following commercialized carotenoids:



- Annatto.

- Astaxanthin.

- Beta-carotene.

- Beta-apo-8-carotenal.

- Beta-apo-8-carotenal-ester.

- Canthaxanthin.

- Capsanthin and paprika extract.

- Lutein.

- Lycopene.

- Zeaxanthin.



Report Includes



- 82 data tables and 31 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for carotenoids

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- A review of commercial carotenoids with the objective of providing detailed insight into production technologies, market developments, and market dynamics

- Details on Annatto, Astaxanthin, Beta-carotene, Beta-apo-8-carotenal, Beta-apo-8-carotenal-ester, Canthaxanthin, Capsanthin and paprika extract, Lutein, Lycopene, Zeaxanthin, and others

- Information concerning the relevance of different production systems, application segments, and regional distribution



